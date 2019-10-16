Sadza, A Side Dish From Zimbabwe

Original article published at TasteAtlas.

Sadza is a traditional porridge originating from Zimbabwe. The name sadza means meal, and, in accordance, it can be served at any time of the day, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The dish is prepared with cornmeal and water.

The cornmeal is mixed with cold water until it becomes a smooth paste, and the combination is then cooked in boiling water. Sadza is usually served hot as a side dish accompanying meat or vegetable stews. Interestingly, sadza is one of the first foods given to babies in Zimbabwe.