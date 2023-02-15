SA, Russia and China Sea Drills Set to Begin

Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles has docked in Cape Town, South Africa ahead of joint military drills with South Africa, Russia and China. The joint maritime exercise is expected to include some 350 South African National Defense Force personnel participating alongside their Russian and Chinese counterparts, according to South Africa. An earlier exercise between the three navies took place in 2019. It’s the first time that the drills will include the Admiral Gorshkov frigate carrying Zircon hypersonic missiles, which were first tested in late 2021. The long-range weapons travel more than five times the speed of sound and are harder to detect and intercept.

SOURCE:CNN