South African adventurer, Dineo Zonke Maduna, has been announced winner of the coveted Free Range Fund which comes with a R350,000.00 prize from Corona, allowing Dineo to pursue her outdoor-driven passion projects as full-time activities, unencumbered by routine and the pressure of having to derive an income.
It was the eye-opening statistic where 90% of our time is spent indoors that inspired the Free Range Human Series. It has since given birth to the Free Range Fund. This fund was specifically set up by Corona to identify brave individuals, who have taken the leap fully from their original routines into their passion projects, and found meaning in their lives outdoors.
A former quantity surveyor, Dineo’s love of travel spurred her to embark on an epic adventure 3 years ago, quitting her job to travel to 30 countries before turning 30. In the process not only did her journey take her to 5 continents but, when Dineo returned home, she had a life-changing realisation: what if she could turn her passion for travel outdoors into a permanent occupation?
“My passion became my business when I identified that South Africans not only love the outdoors, but travelling too,” said Dineo of having been inspired to open her own travel agency and curate packages for the adventurous traveller, from hosting overnight Drakensberg hikes to outdoor journeys in her native Mpumalanga.
“Winning this fund will not only impact my life in every way but also take my business to the next level. I am going to acquire new skills, invest in hiking equipment and expand my business with a legitimate online presence. It will transform my dream job into a wonderful chance to make a difference in other people’s lives. This for me is the power of this fund, and the idea that outside we live again.”
Said Marsha Kumire, Brand Director of High End Africa at ABInbev: “We believe that our best selves are experienced outside and, with the Free Range Fund, it is Corona’s intention to globally recognize those who have left unfulfilling indoor lives to follow their passions and live an authentic, purpose-driven life close to nature. Dineo is not only a fitting example but also a wonderful inspiration.”
And if you were wondering, Philippines is Dineo’s favourite international destination while locally she loves to explore the province of Mpumalanga.