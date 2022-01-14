Rwanda Deports Congolese Fleeing Vaccination

A hundred Rwandans who arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this week, claiming to be fleeing the Covid- 19 vaccination in their country have been sent back to Rwanda. “All Rwandans staying illegally on the island of Idjwi, located on Lake Kivu, bordering the DRC and Rwanda, “were returned to their country on Thursday morning,” Roger Ntambuka, head of the Ntambuka “chieftaincy”, an administrative entity located in the southern part of the island, told AFP on Thursday. The deportees numbering 101 “initially opposed their repatriation but we negotiated with them all day yesterday, we forced them to embark,” the official added. The Rwandans had arrived in small groups and had settled in two villages. They said they were fleeing the Covid-19 vaccination, which is compulsory in all public places. The islanders however had their own reservations about the action taken by the government.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS