Rwanda Begins Vaccine Trials Against Ebola-like Virus

Rwanda has announced plans to begin vaccine trials to combat the deadly Marburg virus after it took custody of 700 vaccine doses from the Sabin Vaccine Institute, an American non-profit organization. The virus, similar to Ebola, causes symptoms like fever, muscle pain, and severe bleeding. The virus, which has a fatality rate of up to 88%, has claimed at least 12 lives, most of them health workers. This is Rwanda’s first-ever Marburg virus outbreak. Although at least 46 people have been infected, the virus’ source is still unknown. According to the country’s health minister, the vaccines will primarily target the people who are most at risk of infection, including health workers and those who have come in contact with infected individuals. He assured the public of the vaccine’s safety, noting previous successful trials in Kenya and Uganda.

SOURCE: BBC