Russia is set to collaborate with the Republic of Congo to build an oil refinery, marking a significant step in their energy partnership. Jocelin Patrick Mandzela, Congo’s Honorary Consul in St. Petersburg, revealed these plans during a recent engagement with Russian media. The collaboration follows a recent agreement between the two countries that will see Russia construct a pipeline to transport oil products. The refinery project builds on Congo’s efforts to expand its energy sector, as highlighted by Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua during the Russian Energy Week in September. During that event, Itoua urged Russian businesses to invest in Congo’s oil, gas, and power sectors, emphasizing the long-term cooperation between the two countries.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER