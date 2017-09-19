The Field Report: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Rural-Urban Migration

Fact: African cities are growing rapidly.

Just over one-quarter of Africans lived in cities 30 years ago. By 2030 it will jump to half of all Africans.

“Some young people think: Farming is only for old people. That is not good and that is not true. Farming is for everyone: no farming means no food and no future.”

No part of the planet is urbanizing faster than sub-Saharan Africa. And rates of population growth are also extremely high.

The continent’s population of roughly 1.1 billion is expected to double by 2050. Africa’s youth population (15-24 years) is growing faster than any other region. About 70 per cent of the continent is under 30.

The fast pace of urbanization, combined with a growing “youth bulge” – especially the high proportion of young people with few job prospects – is a major risk factor for instability in the region.

In rural areas, the challenges for Africa’s young women and men are particularly complex.

Constraints on access to land, natural resources, finance, technology, knowledge, information and education make it difficult for young rural people to make a living and contribute to the local economy.