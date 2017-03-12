Kenya’s only existing sanctuary for the endangered roan antelope and the only terrestrial park in the entire Nyanza region, Ruma National Park was initially established and gazetted as the Lambwe Valley Game Reserve in 1966 to protect its indigenous population of rare roan antelopes which exist nowhere else in Kenya. In 1983 it was re-gazetted as a national park.

Sitting on a 120 sq. land mass and blending mosaic of landscapes:the riverine woodland, balantic trees,rolling golden African Savannah with acacia backed hills, magnificent escarpments and towering cliffs,”The Valley Of The Roan” exhibits untapped and undiscovered beautiful wildlife scenery, invaluable treasures and undisturbed tranquility.

It acquired its name “Ruma” after being called so by Luo’s most powerful magician and wizard, the much revered and feared Gor Mahia (this is the same Gor Mahia whose name was later taken up by Kenya’s most successful Football club ,Gor Mahia FC) who lived on the nearby Sigama Hills situated less than 5 Kilometers away from the the park.This park is a long, narrow corridor of land contained on a fist-shaped peninsular extending into Lake Victoria. The terrain is mostly rolling grassland, with tracts of open woodland thickets. The soils are mainly “black cotton” clay (Oxisols).

It lies on the flat floor of the seasonally watered Lambwe Valley River bordering the Kanyamwa Escarpment to the South-East, and the volcanic plugs of the Ruri Hills to the north. The park has an exceptional bird life.Ruma is also the only park in Kenya where the globally threatened blue swallow, a scarce intra-African migrant bird, is regularly recorded. Blue swallows, which depend upon moist grassland for both feeding and roosting, arrive in Kenya from their breeding grounds in Southern Tanzania around April and depart again in September.

The main tourist attractions to the park are one of Africas’ rarest antelopes and the third largest of Kenya’s antelopes,the roan –or Korongo as it is known in Swahili–which is a large, grey to rufous antelope with a distinctive black and white face, not unlike a tribal mask.Led by a bull, Roans live in herds of upto 20 members.

Also found grazing and wandering inside the park is the small and graceful oribi antelope (known as Taya in Swahili) which exhibits a conspicuous bare black glandular patch below the ears,a short black-tipped tail and black knee tufts. Living in strongly bonded pairs or small groups, oribi inhabit grassland and dense undergrowth.You will also have an opportunity to see hyena, mountain reedbuck,leopard, buffallo, Jacksons Hartebeest,impala, bohor ,Rothchild’s Giraffe,serval cat, topi, baboons, vervet monkey, honeybadgers, bush pig and over 400 recorded bird species.

The Korlang’o Picnic Site is an historical site as Korlang’o was used as an escape route by a section of the Kalenjin community during the British colonial period when they were brought to the Lambwe Valley to die during the Kalenjin resistance to the colonial rule since the place was not fit for human habitation due to tsetse fly and malaria.

To snack with the animals, visit the Twiga Picnic Site which is in the middle of the park.

The unique self-catering Oribi Guest Guesthouse,which has 3 bedrooms accommodating up to of 5 people with a full equipped kitchen, was erected on the Kanyamwa Escarpment where Gor Mahia used to frequent.If you intend to to have an overnight stay and appreciate the unique attributes of calmness, wilderness, scenic beauty and watching the sunset,Oribi Guest House is waiting for you.

The park’s altitude is 1,200-1,600 meters above the sea level whereas its climatic condition being humid,with the long rains falling between April and June and the short rains falling between October and December.

Ruma National Park can be visited all year round,daily between 6.00 am and 7.00 pm including public holidays and weekends. No entry into the park is allowed on foot and visitors will not be allowed entry after 6.15pm,East African Time(EAT)

When visiting the park,visitors are encouraged to carry food stuffs, drinking water and picnic items (and camping equipment if they intend to stay overnight). Tourists are advised to remember to carry along with them camera(s), binoculars, hats, sunscreens, sunglasses, insect repellants and guidebooks.

To get access into the park by road,tourists should use the main gate which is approximately 42km from Homa Bay town. Vistors should travel using the main C20 tarmac road in the direction of Rongo. After 10km branch off to the right at Rodi Kopany and proceed 20km to Mirogi. At Mirogi follow the signs to the park, entering at Kamato Main gate, a distance of 12km on a murram road from Mirogi.One can also access the Park from Kisumu city via Lwanda K’otieno. From Lwanda K’otieno take a ferry to Mbita then drive 20 Kilometers to Nyatoto Gate.The has three main circuits which are motorable all year round 4 wheel drive is necessary during the rainy seasons.

Foreign adults and children (non-residents) are charged USD 25 and 15 respectively.