BRIT award-winning, UK super-group Rudimental have announced they’ll be heading back to South Africa in April 2019. Their return will form part of their Toast To Our Differences world tour, celebrating the release of their new album set to drop on January 25. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, 24 January through webtickets.co.za

The tour will see Rudimental play across Europe, before heading to Pretoria’s Sun Arena @ Time Square in Pretoria on 3 April, and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town on 5 April.

The genre-defying, multi-cultural collective boast world-conquering stats: over 1.4 billion global streams, 20 million single sales, 40 platinum awards, 700 million YouTube views and a global audience of 1.5 million+ across their social platforms.

Their 2018 smash hit, These Days, featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, has racked up more than 2.4 million sales worldwide, making it the UK’s biggest-selling single of 2018. It has also been nominated as a contender for Best British Single and Best British Video at the upcoming 2019 BRIT Awards.

The band share a lot of love and history with South Africa. Their legendary show-stopping set at the 2014 edition of Rocking The Daisies was one of the most talked-about live gigs at the festival, making fans beg for their return to SA.

South Africa has a special place in our hearts,” enthused the band. “We’re so excited to come back in April. Let’s have a party!”

Last year, Rudimental, Major Lazer, Anne-Marie and Mr Eazi were in Johannesburg to film the music video for Let Me Live, which also featured additional vocals from the incomparable, five-time Grammy-winning, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Shot across Jozi and London, the striking music video was brimming with local flavour, featuring shots of pantsula dancers directed by South African filmmaker and photographer, Chris Saunders.

For further information and to pre-order their new album, visit https://www.rudimental.co.uk.

