Road To WEF Cape Town: How West African Economies Can Foster Inclusive Growth In The 4IR

CNBC Africa brings you the Road to Cape Town, as we build-up to the World Economic Forum on Africa that will take place between the 4thand 6thof September. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor discusses this year’s theme which is; Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the 4thIndustrial Revolution with Teju Abisoye; Acting Executive Secretary at the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Frank Aigbogun, is the Publisher and CEO of Businessday media and Abayomi Awobokun, CEO of ENYO Retail and Supply.

