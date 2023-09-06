Taggly Ocean, a rising R&B/Trap-soul artist, has just released her latest musical masterpiece, “Feelings Underwater,” which features the explosive vocals of Jay Tobias. The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, taking listeners on an immersive journey through emotions and connection.

“Feelings Underwater” captures the essence of love and vulnerability, with Taggly Ocean’s unique profound tone mixing effortlessly with Jay Tobias’ incredible sound. This release underscores Taggly Ocean’s prowess as a songwriter and performer, setting them apart as a rising star in the R&B industry.

Complementing the single drop is a visually stunning visualizer directed by Mister Visuals, released on July 18, 2023. The video transports viewers into an enchanting underwater world, serving as a perfect visual counterpart to the song’s evocative lyrics and melodies.

Fans of R&B and soul are invited to dive into the emotive soundscape of “Feelings Underwater” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.

Taggly Ocean’s trajectory is on the rise, making them an artist to watch as they continue to make waves in the music scene.

