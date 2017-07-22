Luxury Homes in South Africa’s Richest Suburbs

Sandhurst, Johannesburg

Sandhurst emerged as a suburb in Johannesburg over 50 years ago. It’s well known for being a residential area of opulence, with tree-lined streets that are devoid of any traffic, except during peak hours, and huge grounds on which beautiful mansions with high walls are built. The suburb enjoys high security as streets are heavily patrolled and all entrances to the suburb are boomed and closed to public thoroughfare.

Sandhurst is home to approximately 120 multi-millionaires, with the average price of a home being over R16 million ($1,217,600 USD).