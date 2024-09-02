Retreat Of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Resident and Permanent Representatives

Placed under the authority of the President of the Commission, represented by his Director of Cabinet, Mr Abdou KOLLEY, the 2024 Retreat of Resident and Permanent Representatives was held from 26 to 29 August 2024, in Assinie, with the theme: ‘ECOWAS, 50 years at the service of West African integration, what perspective in a world of profound change?

Following the 65th Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government, the Resident and Permanent Representatives met to support the development of ECOWAS’ regional integration policy. The aim of the meeting was to propose strategies and mechanisms to strengthen regional integration and the realisation of the ECOWAS of the peoples, and to share best practices to increase the visibility of ECOWAS actions in Member States.

In addition, the meeting aimed to take stock of the past fifty years and to discuss activities with a high community impact.

