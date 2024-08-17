Research on the Geographical Patterns of Chinese-funded Projects in Cameroon

Cameroon depends on foreign finance for mega development projects. China is its leading source for this. Foreign aid, in the form of financial grants and loans, can help recipient countries to provide public infrastructure such as dams, ports, railways and electricity. This can support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by United Nations member states in 2015. The research found that nearly all 51 project sites were situated in the francophone region. This is also the region where Cameroon’s long-sitting president, Paul Biya, was born. Only four (8%) of the projects were located in the anglophone region.

