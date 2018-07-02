Republic Of Congo Announces Promotion Of Licence Round Phase 2 To Take Place At Africa Oil Week 2018

Africa Oil Week and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo today announce the promotion of the Congo-Brazzaville Licence Round Phase 2 2018/19 at Africa Oil Week, 5th – 9th November 2018. Congo Minister of Hydrocarbons, Jean-Marc Thystère Tchicaya stated, “With the support of PGS and AOW, we have scheduled the promotion of Phase 2 of the Congo Licence Round to take place at Africa Oil Week. The Ministry is currently finalizing the details and we expect to use what is the most important oil and gas summit in Africa to act as a springboard for the success of this bidding round.”

“We are committed to welcoming the global upstream operators to Congo – we will have an exhibition stand, host a seminar and have private meetings with prospective partners throughout the event, so we encourage the global oil and gas community to join us at Africa Oil Week”

Hon Minister Thystère Tchicaya went on to say, “The Republic of Congo will focus on building on the momentum of the Licence Round Phase 1 in 2016, which saw 30 international companies register to participate. The timetable for the Licence Round Phase 2 will see the opening of the call for tender in September 2018, followed by a major promotion campaign in Cape Town at Africa Oil Week in November 2018. The closing date for receipt of tender offers in Brazzaville will be June 30th 2019.”

The Congo Licence Round promotion highlights the importance of Africa Oil Week in driving new business opportunities for explorationists in Africa. Paul Sinclair, Conference Director for Africa Oil Week, added “The Congo bidding round offers a level of excitement that continues to position Africa Oil Week as the must-attend event in Africa.”

“It is in this context that the Congo Licence Round Phase 2 will offer an exclusive opportunity for the international oil and gas industry, permitting them to take strategic positions in areas of the Republic of Congo with a significant proven potential for hydrocarbons.”

