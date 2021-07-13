Report: The Impact of COVID-19 On The Ghanaian Jobs Market

Early this year, the Corona Virus pandemic affected economical activities. In Ghana most companies were forced to shut down and others had to downsize. This really affected the major resource of various industries, the workforce.
In the midst of the pandemic ignited innovations and the need to embrace the new normal. Currently the new normal has come to stay and it is obvious that a higher percentage of professionals are learning to adopt to this massive change.
Although the impact has been devastating, the pandemic seem to be a blessing in disguise for some industries. According to a research conducted by Jobberman, there is currently a growing demand for IT & Telecoms, Media & Communications, Advertising, Banking and Finance as top 3 industries with the most job listings.
As your number one recruitment platform, we have compiled a special report on the impact of COVID-19 on the Ghanaian jobs market and the future of work.
This report explores factors such as trending industries & sectors, roles, skills, job levels & benefits caused by COVID-19 as well as job market trends & forecasts for the Ghanaian job market.
What to Expect in The Report
- Trending Industries and Sectors
- Trending Job Functions and Roles
- Trending Skills
- Major Trends caused by COVID19
- Job Market Trends and Forecasts