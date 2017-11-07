Report: Sustainable Energy for All

In the clean cooking sector, the gap between needs and actual supply of finance for meeting national targets is even more substantial. Across the four countries for which cost estimates have been conducted (Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria), the total estimated costs of meeting clean cooking targets, including both technology and fuels, stands at $18.44 billion per year through 2030.

Current annual spending for residential clean cooking across the 20 high-impact countries stood at a mere $32 million, indicating how large the financing gap in the clean cooking sector is (SEforALL, CPI, and the World Bank, 2017).

While unmet financing needs to achieve universal energy access are enormous, they do not seem enormous when compared with each country’s GDP.

So, what are the main finance barriers in energy access across the five countries? Lenders’ high collateral requirements remain a powerful barrier for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in energy access enterprises trying to obtain finance. This factor was highlighted by respondents in all five countries surveyed.

Currency issues remain problematic in many countries. Fluctuations in exchange rates lead to unpredictability in the unit cost for imported equipment and associated costs that are incurred in US dollars. This volatility makes it all-but-impossible to offer stable, predictable pricing for customers and has significant negative impacts on customers’ own ability to pay.

In Ethiopia, the central banking restriction on access to foreign currency, specifically USD, further restricts companies from importing sufficient quantities of products, as these are usually priced in USD. Such delays have direct and sizeable impacts on enterprises’ ability to meet customers’ needs continuously throughout the year. In addition, it is notable that access to finance remains much harder for female than for male entrepreneurs across all surveyed countries, for both cooking and electricity access enterprises.

Although several important commonalities could be found, such as the need for working capital, better access to foreign exchange, as well as the crucial importance of mobile money for reducing customer acquisition and loan collection costs, each individual market differed markedly from the other. In Kenya, for example, private international equity from impact and venture capital investors plays a significant role, while this remains a comparatively small part of the market in the other countries surveyed.

At the heart of improving the energy access sector’s “investability,” is the creation of strong enabling environments, particularly in the energy, investment and banking sectors, through the establishment of effective and transparent rules. Given the levels of debt, equity and grants estimated across the five countries for electricity and clean cooking access, it is imperative that governments, donors, investors, development finance institutions, the private sector, and civil society organizations collaborate. Actions across the national policy and regulatory system in the energy, banking, investment, and trade arenas must be looked at holistically to accelerate needed finance flows. Clear policy and consistent government planning about grid extension and mini-grid development remain critical to provide more certainty for enterprises, as well as donors and NGOs.

There is an established solar lantern product market which is highly competitive and quickly achieving global standards in the countries surveyed. It remains the most widely used and affordable solution available for Tier 1 electricity access, undercutting kerosene, torches and candles for basic household lighting needs. Solar lantern enterprises face challenges, however, in accessing working capital and consumer finance. The working capital need is frequently exacerbated by issues surrounding foreign exchange markets, currency volatility, import duties and VAT regimes. Significant energy access gains could be achieved by simplifying import procedures and tariffs, reducing or eliminating value-added taxes and introducing dedicated working capital facilities for enterprises working in this field, as well as by improving their access to foreign currency.