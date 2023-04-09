Rema Makes His ‘Tonight Show’ Debut with Powerful Medley

As further evidence of the exploding popularity of Afrobeats, Jimmy Fallon recently hosted Nigerian superstar singer Rema. Performing a medley of his songs ‘Calm Down’ and ‘Holiday’ from his smash hit album Rave and Roses, he wowed the audience with some dazzling theatrics and incredible sound styling. The remix of “Calm Down,” which featured Selena Gomez garnered rave reviews and soared on the Billboard charts. During the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, he performed alongside Burna Boy and Tems. Later this year, he is also booked to perform at various festivals across the world.

OKAYAFRICA

