Modified seeds

Young farmers are experimenting with hybrid seeds to increase food production and combat climate change. Livestock and vegetable farmer Brenda Thlabane says the genetically modified crops have been embraced by young people and it’s proving to be helpful and profitable. Maize is a staple food for many in Southern Africa, but the region is drought prone and maize farming is a gamble. The drought-resistant maize seed was created to withstand the drought conditions yielding better results for farmers. In West Africa, sorghum parent seeds were mixed together to come up with the Guinea race sorghum, that is drought resistant and genetically superior to other sorghums in the region. The first harvest was on small scale, it was so successful that large scale farming is underway in Mali and Nigeria.