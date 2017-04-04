Regulators from around the world are set to attend the fifth annual Dynamic Spectrum AllianceGlobal Summit, to continue discussions on effective spectrum management and the role of dynamic spectrum access in enabling new connectivity solutions.
The Summit, which will take place in Cape Town, South Africa from 9-11 May 2017, will welcome regulators from around the world, including:
- PakamileKayalethuPongwana, CEO, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA)
- Hector Huici, Secretary of Communications and Information Technologies, The Ministry of Communications, Argentina
- Martha Liliana Suárez Peñaloza, Director, Agência Nacional del Espectro (ANE), Colombia
- AgostinhoLinhares, Manager, Spectrum, Orbit and Broadcasting Division, Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações (ANATEL), Brazil
- Peter N. Ngige, Assistant Director, Frequency Planning, Communications Authority Kenya
- Mario Maniewicz, Deputy Director, Radiocommunications Bureau of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Geneva
“As the demand for connectivity increases, the emphasis is being placed onefficient and effective spectrum management. Moving society from spectrum scarcity to spectrum abundance is the only way to maximise the true potential of 5G and IoT. Dynamic access technology, coupled with unlicensed spectrum, will help in driving the necessary availability and innovation,” commented Kalpak Gude, DSA President.
He added: “Regulators play a key role in spectrum management decisions that drive investment in new wireless technologies. These regulatory decisions help create the canvas upon which wireless internet access solutions are drawn. We look forward to open discussions on spectrum policiesfrom regulators and industry leaders from around the world. We’re interested in learning whatchallenges regulators from different regions are facing and how they are seeking to address those issues. We also look forward to hearing from industry leaders regarding technological advancements that will enable the bridging of the digital divide as well as expanding access capacity to handle the vastly larger data flows that are expected.”
Since the 2016 Global Summit, which was held in Bogota, Colombia, the previous co-host, ANE, has had a busy year. Most recently, the regulator has submitted a proposal to develop rules for licence-exempt access to TV White Space (TVWS) technology. This would not only enable the efficient use and management of spectrum TV bands in Colombia, but it would also bring connectivity to the most remote areas of the country. During a successful pilot project in 2016, TVWS technology connected schools in the village of Rio Arriba, Aguadas, for the first time.
“The Global Summit we co-hosted in 2016 in Bogota, Colombia, was a great opportunity to discuss the current state of broadband access and state of the art spectrum access technologies worldwide. In the specific case of Colombia, this event contributed invaluable information and discussions for ANE’s TVWS regulatory project. An initiative that is helping to promote affordable internet access in remote areas, and especially in public schools,” said Dr. Martha Liliana Suárez Peñaloza, Director, Agencia Nacional del Espectro (ANE).
DSA members including Adaptrum, 6Harmonics, and C3 in partnership with Microsoft have also launched successful TVWS pilot projects across Africa. The latter partnership has recently been involved with a project with UNHCR in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi, where last-mile connectivity is bringing the Internet to those who need it most. Connectivity, through TVWS technology, is bringing new opportunities to the 28,000 refugees residing in the camp providing affordable access to enable better communication, access to learning, and empowering them to build a sustainable future. More information about the project can be read here.
To secure your place at the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance’s fifth annual Global Summitin Cape Town, South Africa (9-11 May 2017), or for more information please visit:http://dynamicspectrumalliance.org/global-summit/.