This year’s edition of Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit (www.youthtourismsummit.com) is scheduled for 31 May to 2 June 2023 in Namibia. Registration and entries for the Summit as well as Tourism Innovation Challenge 2023 are open. The Innovation Challenge is open to African youth and entrepreneurs below the ages of 35.

The Innovation Challenge is an exclusive platform being provided to innovative African youth in travel and tourism looking for funding, partnership and mentorship opportunities to present their projects to the global marketplace in order to find the required support for their programmes. Each nomination or entry should clearly indicate project vision, uniqueness, authenticity and rationale. Clarity on evidence of innovation in travel & tourism or related industry challenge being solved in Africa, sustainability of the impact of the project, timelines, the kind of support required are some of the key factors to be included in the entry submission.

The Summit is a continental platform for Youth in Tourism, Travel, Hospitality, Aviation, Academia, and all related industries to connect engage, learn and grow. Undoubtedly, it has grown and increased impact and popularity over the past 4 years. This is evidenced by the increasing interest from stakeholders across the globe, number of participants and entries received for the Youth Innovation Challenge each year.

For the year 2023 and to date, registrations have been received from over 22 countries following the announcement and opening of registrations for the Summit and entries for 2023 Innovation Challenge.

The Challenge has been running from 8th December 2022 and closes on the 28th of February 2023. Shortlisted project promoters will be informed on 15 March 2023 and top 3 will be announced on 2 June 2023 at the Summit in Namibia. Youth, start-ups and entrepreneurs involved in special travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation technological innovation are encouraged to enter the Challenge early to avoid disappointment. For both registration and challenge entry, kindly visit www.youthtourismsummit.com.