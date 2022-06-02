Red & Yellow Creative School Of Business Expands Into Mauritius And Beyond

Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, South Africa’s leading authority in digital marketing education, proudly extends its critical skills training to Mauritius-based Honoris Educational Network to offer digital marketing to emerging talent in the country from July 2022. This is the first international expansion for Red & Yellow and a key milestone for the institution. It also celebrates the introduction of the island’s first-ever, fully online digital marketing course. This expansion cements Red & Yellow’s position at the forefront of the educational sector in the creative and marketing industry. “With the Mauritian government focusing on building infrastructure to enhance connectivity across the island, the launch of the Digital Marketing online short course couldn’t have come at a better time,” says Andrew Allison, Chief Commercial Officer, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business. As part of their commitment to driving relevant skills in digital across the continent, Red & Yellow’s online short courses will soon also be available in Nigeria, Tunisia and Morocco.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM