Realizing Africa’s Inaugural Digital Free Zone

In a significant development for Africa’s digital landscape, Lagos-based Itana, formerly known as Talent City, has announced that it secured $2 million in pre-seed funding. Founded by Luqman Edu, Coco Liu, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, this funding is pivotal in realizing their vision to enhance Nigeria’s ease-of-doing-business index, stimulate foreign direct investment, and catalyze employment opportunities within the nation. As of early 2022, the self-described charter city, backed by Charter Cities Institute and Pronomos Capital, a Peter Thiel-backed venture fund, had secured over $10 million for the project situated within Alaro City, in the Lekki Free Zone, just outside of Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos.

