THE REAL LIFE SERIES
Abuja became a city which has helped shape my life so I can work harder and smarter if only I want to live in the city.
It is healthy to live here. You can wake up and leave your house by 7 o’clock and you still get to the office by 7:15 a.m., even if you don’t live close to the office.
Abuja generally is quiet compared to some other states where people are always on the move. Life here is more relaxed. If you have the basic necessities of life at your disposal, then you can make good use of the city.
Food items are abundant here, you know? Farmers from surrounding states all bring their farm produce here,
It is a peaceful town. However, for a foreigner to get the most of it, they would need someone honest and bilingual who can guide him/her during their visit.
The weather is magnificent, and there are people of varied cultures and backgrounds, making interaction with them interesting.
Yaoundé is quite an interesting city. It’s one of only three cities I love to live in. The vibrant and thoroughly busy streets of Yaoundé make any young man or woman work hard.
Yaounde is, indeed, a cosmopolitan city that is a great place to live in. An expatriate can easily blend in with inhabitants and have a beautiful stay for however long they want.
To be honest, I cannot imagine living anywhere else in South Africa.
Because Cape Town and its surroundings are so scenic, it is obviously a photographer’s dream place to live and discover new things.
Looking at the lives of my friends I am so privileged to be surrounded with people who pursue their dreams and, however difficult it might be, continuously strive to perfect their craft and finding their individuality in a city bustling with talent.
Being an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry, living in Cape Town has always been the best choice.
Having access to wine farms, museums, art galleries and food markets, all within a 20km radius, is what everyone dreams of!
Accra has evolved and one can find public transport to almost any point within the city. Whether the mass transit popularly known as ‘trotro’ or a taxi or motorcycles, which have now become one of the quickest means of transportation. Moving around Accra is definitely easier now.
Ghanaians are noted for their hospitality and friendliness and open-arms approach to everything.
There are so many opportunities one can get in Accra, provided one is smart.
I must say I am blessed because my children and I have our basic needs met. However, I want to venture into business to augment our income.
I met my wife while I was the Financial Manager at Botswana National Sports Commission. We were married and we are blessed with three boys.
My home village is Serowe, the village that gave Botswana its first president and his son the current fourth president, the Khamas.
Authentic people representing the greater number of us out there, the little nuts and bolts in the big wheel of what is the real life in Gaborone.
Rabat is my hometown- it is the city in which I feel at ease and happy. I love living in Rabat, and I cannot imagine Morocco without it.
Moroccan culture and traditions are rich and diverse.
There is an important socio-economic stability here, mainly thanks to the job opportunities that the capital can provide
Rabat is a city that has been imposed on me due to the absence of job opportunities in the press sector in the city where I am from. I simply consider it just a transit city or a temporary station for work.
Well preserved, the modern city has been designed rationally by including districts and buildings with well-defined functions, as well as important visual and architectural qualities.
Lagos is a paradise for Nigerian hustlers, the city never sleeps. Going out in the evening gives me so much joy as the view of Lagos is breathtaking and Lagos is filled with countless opportunities. I’m telling you, despite how crazy Lagos is, the beauty still remains.
The business opportunities here are numerous. The execution is all that matters. Lagos has the population and the population needs to eat; they need clothes; they need shelter; they need to move from one place to the other, and they need to celebrate one thing or the other (laughs), the opportunities are right there for people who want to see it.
It’s very vibrant here and there are lots of cool places to relax and spend time with friends. While growing up, fun places to visit were fast-food joints and the beach. However, presently, there are theme parks, shopping malls, movie cinemas, and nightclubs that make Lagos enjoyable after a long week of work.
Short Stories & Fond Memories of Life in Africa
Steve S. – Kenya
Since childhood, I’ve always loved being outdoors. I remember when my parents used to take me and my siblings out, after attending church on Sunday morning. Saturdays, especially the afternoons, was a great time to explore, and see what’s out there. Ever since, I have always had an interest in spending my time outdoors. During the weekends, you’re likely to find me outside mingling with nature; appreciating the wonderful creation we’re blessed to have. I also love spending time at local restaurants, sampling local African dishes, but am always curious to try out international cuisine too. I must say; my outdoor dining experiences are much more than just having fun. For me; it’s a unique opportunity that brings me closer to the local culture. The best part I love about dining is; trying out food I’ve never tasted before.
Jalal B. – Morocco
For me, living in Casablanca means living in a dynamic city, mainly when it comes to football, the hobby that I really love. Here, I have always had the chance to see amazing football matches between Moroccan and African teams mainly if it is a champions league game or an international official match of the national team of Morocco. Last October the 7th, I had the opportunity to attend the match between Morocco and Gabon during the playoff stage of the FIFA world cup of football. Everything was great: the pitch, the players, the public, the festivity…. Casablanca is a city that breathes football. In the weekend, even if there is no match to see at the Mohammed 5 stadium, there is a great beach, Ain Diab, where I go and play football…
Moza M. – South Africa
Music is a language I love to express myself in. It allows me to communicate my thoughts and share deep, personal parts of me with the world. There’s a certain freedom that washes over me when I write, pick up the mic, or jump on stage – a freedom that only music can bring. I started doing hip-hop several years ago, and now I’m finally preparing to drop my debut album. It’s coming in a few weeks. Get familiar with the name Moza ‘Frique because it’s about to start buzzing throughout Africa.
Feranmi A. – Nigeria
So there’s this compulsory one-year national service in Nigeria after your university degree that allows you to serve and explore another part of your country. During the camping, I took part in the drilling and paramilitary exercises –even though they were scary at first. Obviously, they weren’t as tough as most insane military exercises you would have watched in movies – on the scale of 10 the ones I did should be like 3 or 4. However, through these exercises, I was able to push myself to the limits, even beyond the limits I never thought I had. In all the exercises (I don’t know if those exercises even have a name), I made sure I never took the easy way out. This has been a part of me now in my career as a writer, to push myself beyond limits, to overcome challenges and get a project done in time.
Nelly G. – Kenya
There are plenty of things that happened in my adulthood, like getting married, but the majority took place in my childhood. I have two favorite memories. First, when we used to sneak out with my cousins to go swimming at the river at my grandma’s place, during holidays. I can totally remember the feeling of accomplishment that I felt. It was amazing! Second, when an uncle of mine gave me my first kitten, he was such a sweet brown kitty. He lived with me only for a few months because unfortunately, he died from choking on a fish bone. I love spending time with my family – after all, they say family is everything. When I’m not hanging out with my loved ones, I’m travelling, reading, listening to music or cooking. My life Motto: Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Arthur G. – Kenya
My dad bought me a bike after getting awesome grades in school, it was a fantastic gift. I was both excited and nervous learning how to ride it. There was a lot of falling, bruises and scrapes from the ordeal. I couldn’t remember how to use the brakes at first so I kept crashing at banana plants in the shamba. I’m surprised I didn’t injure myself from the crashing. I can’t remember the actual day that I was able to ride my bike but I recall the feeling of achievement. It was awesome! I love being outdoors, hanging out with friends and taking nature walks. My life motto: “Even if you cover the whole world with darkness, you can never stop the sun from rising.”