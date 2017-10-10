Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
THE REAL LIFE SERIES

Abuja became a city which has helped shape my life so I can work harder and smarter if only I want to live in the city.

Michael Chigbo Imo, Abuja, Nigeria

It is healthy to live here. You can wake up and leave your house by 7 o’clock and you still get to the office by 7:15 a.m., even if you don’t live close to the office.

Fisayo Soyombo, Abuja, Nigeria

Abuja generally is quiet compared to some other states where people are always on the move. Life here is more relaxed. If you have the basic necessities of life at your disposal, then you can make good use of the city.

Chidiebere Onyeukwu, Abuja, Nigeria

Food items are abundant here, you know? Farmers from surrounding states all bring their farm produce here,

Helen Onyeukwu, Abuja, Nigeria

It is a peaceful town. However, for a foreigner to get the most of it, they would need someone honest and bilingual who can guide him/her during their visit.

Tangu Lilian Lonchi, Yaounde, Cameroon

The weather is magnificent, and there are people of varied cultures and backgrounds, making interaction with them interesting.

Munjam Beltus Dayebga, Yaounde, Cameroon

Yaoundé is quite an interesting city. It’s one of only three cities I love to live in. The vibrant and thoroughly busy streets of Yaoundé make any young man or woman work hard.

Baleng Mouaffo Yves, Yaounde, Cameroon

Yaounde is, indeed, a cosmopolitan city that is a great place to live in. An expatriate can easily blend in with inhabitants and have a beautiful stay for however long they want.

Claudette Ngwe-Nwi, Yaounde, Cameroon

To be honest, I cannot imagine living anywhere else in South Africa.

Karen, Cape Town, South Africa

Because Cape Town and its surroundings are so scenic, it is obviously a photographer’s dream place to live and discover new things.

Ruan, Cape Town, South Africa

Looking at the lives of my friends I am so privileged to be surrounded with people who pursue their dreams and, however difficult it might be, continuously strive to perfect their craft and finding their individuality in a city bustling with talent.

Anel, Cape Town, South Africa

Being an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry, living in Cape Town has always been the best choice.

Dawie, Cape Town, South Africa

Having access to wine farms, museums, art galleries and food markets, all within a 20km radius, is what everyone dreams of!

Madie, Cape Town, South Africa

Accra has evolved and one can find public transport to almost any point within the city. Whether the mass transit popularly known as ‘trotro’ or a taxi or motorcycles, which have now become one of the quickest means of transportation. Moving around Accra is definitely easier now.

Theresa Gaisey, Accra, Ghana

Ghanaians are noted for their hospitality and friendliness and open-arms approach to everything.

Kwasi Awuah, Accra, Ghana

There are so many opportunities one can get in Accra, provided one is smart.

Clement, Accra, Ghana

I must say I am blessed because my children and I have our basic needs met.  However, I want to venture into business to augment our income.

Tshegofatso Lepego, Gaborone, Botswana

I met my wife while I was the Financial Manager at Botswana National Sports Commission.  We were married and we are blessed with three boys.

Brian M. Dialwa, Gaborone, Botswana

My home village is Serowe, the village that gave Botswana its first president and his son the current fourth president, the Khamas.

Molly G. Pheto, Gaborone, Botswana

Authentic people representing the greater number of us out there, the little nuts and bolts in the big wheel of what is the real life in Gaborone.

Lucy Thairu, Gaborone, Botswana

Rabat is my hometown- it is the city in which I feel at ease and happy. I love living in Rabat, and I cannot imagine Morocco without it.

Mohammed Idrissi Koulali, Rabat, Morocco

Moroccan culture and traditions are rich and diverse.

Mohamed Amine Douhaoui, Rabat, Morocco

There is an important socio-economic stability here, mainly thanks to the job opportunities that the capital can provide

Abdellatif Amrani Zerifi, Rabat, Morocco

Rabat is a city that has been imposed on me due to the absence of job opportunities in the press sector in the city where I am from. I simply consider it just a transit city or a temporary station for work.

Yassir Elkhalfi, Rabat, Morocco

Well preserved, the modern city has been designed rationally by including districts and buildings with well-defined functions, as well as important visual and architectural qualities.

Jalal Bounouar, Rabat, Morocco

Lagos is a paradise for Nigerian hustlers, the city never sleeps. Going out in the evening gives me so much joy as the view of Lagos is breathtaking and Lagos is filled with countless opportunities. I’m telling you, despite how crazy Lagos is, the beauty still remains.

Jumoke, Lagos, Nigeria

The business opportunities here are numerous. The execution is all that matters. Lagos has the population and the population needs to eat; they need clothes; they need shelter; they need to move from one place to the other, and they need to celebrate one thing or the other (laughs), the opportunities are right there for people who want to see it.

Busayo, Lagos, Nigeria

It’s very vibrant here and there are lots of cool places to relax and spend time with friends. While growing up, fun places to visit were fast-food joints and the beach. However, presently, there are theme parks, shopping malls, movie cinemas, and nightclubs that make Lagos enjoyable after a long week of work.

Geraldine, Lagos, Nigeria

real life with steve

Steve S. – Kenya

Since childhood, I’ve always loved being outdoors. I remember when my parents used to take me and my siblings out, after attending church on Sunday morning. Saturdays, especially the afternoons, was a great time to explore, and see what’s out there. Ever since, I have always had an interest in spending my time outdoors. During the weekends, you’re likely to find me outside mingling with nature; appreciating the wonderful creation we’re blessed to have.  I also love spending time at local restaurants, sampling local African dishes, but am always curious to try out international cuisine too. I must say; my outdoor dining experiences are much more than just having fun. For me; it’s a unique opportunity that brings me closer to the local culture. The best part I love about dining is; trying out food I’ve never tasted before.

real life in africa

Jalal B. – Morocco

For me, living in Casablanca means living in a dynamic city, mainly when it comes to football, the hobby that I really love.  Here, I have always had the chance to see amazing football matches between Moroccan and African teams mainly if it is a champions league game or an international official match of the national team of Morocco. Last October the 7th, I had the opportunity to attend  the match between Morocco and Gabon during the playoff stage of the FIFA world cup of football.  Everything was great: the pitch, the players, the public, the festivity…. Casablanca is a city that breathes football. In the weekend, even if there is no match to see  at the Mohammed 5 stadium, there is a great beach, Ain Diab, where I go and play football…

real life in africa

Moza M. – South Africa

Music is a language I love to express myself in. It allows me to communicate my thoughts and share deep, personal parts of me with the world. There’s a certain freedom that washes over me when I write, pick up the mic, or jump on stage – a freedom that only music can bring. I started doing hip-hop several years ago, and now I’m finally preparing to drop my debut album. It’s coming in a few weeks. Get familiar with the name Moza ‘Frique because it’s about to start buzzing throughout Africa.

real life in africa

Feranmi A. – Nigeria

So there’s this compulsory one-year national service in Nigeria after your university degree that allows you to serve and explore another part of your country. During the camping, I took part in the drilling and paramilitary exercises –even though they were scary at first. Obviously, they weren’t as tough as most insane military exercises you would have watched in movies – on the scale of 10 the ones I did should be like 3 or 4. However, through these exercises, I was able to push myself to the limits, even beyond the limits I never thought I had. In all the exercises (I don’t know if those exercises even have a name), I made sure I never took the easy way out. This has been a part of me now in my career as a writer, to push myself beyond limits, to overcome challenges and get a project done in time.

real life in africa

Nelly G. – Kenya

There are plenty of things that happened in my adulthood, like getting married, but the majority took place in my childhood. I have two favorite memories. First, when we used to sneak out with my cousins to go swimming at the river at my grandma’s place, during holidays. I can totally remember the feeling of accomplishment that I felt. It was amazing! Second, when an uncle of mine gave me my first kitten, he was such a sweet brown kitty. He lived with me only for a few months because unfortunately, he died from choking on a fish bone. I love spending time with my family – after all, they say family is everything. When I’m not hanging out with my loved ones, I’m travelling, reading, listening to music or cooking.  My life Motto: Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

real life in africa

Arthur G. – Kenya

My dad bought me a bike after getting awesome grades in school, it was a fantastic gift.  I was both excited and nervous learning how to ride it. There was a lot of falling, bruises and scrapes from the ordeal. I couldn’t remember how to use the brakes at first so I kept crashing at banana plants in the shamba. I’m surprised I didn’t injure myself from the crashing. I can’t remember the actual day that I was able to ride my bike but I recall the feeling of achievement. It was awesome!  I love being outdoors, hanging out with friends and taking nature walks.  My life motto: “Even if you cover the whole world with darkness, you can never stop the sun from rising.”

Real Life in Africa

Real Life with Janet Kleyn

Born and raised in Johannesburg, I have always loved travel and spent most of my twenties alternating between working in the hotel industry and travelling the world. Photography had long been a hobby of mine as I love visual arts. It was natural that I combined this with my love of wildlife and nature. Between doing backpack trails I also freelanced as a photography guide. I was fortunate to be offered my dream job by C4 Photo Safaris managing the Photo Concession at Mashatu Game Reserve in Botswana. I am now based in this beautiful part of Africa and spend my days either accompanying people to our underground photographic hides or in our specially adapted photographic safari vehicle. [...]

Real Life in Rabat, Morocco

"Rabat is my hometown- it is the city in which I feel at ease and happy." In North Africa, living in a capital city means enjoying the magical mixture of modernity and authenticity. Rabat, the capital of Morocco, is a true example of a city where life begins with a rich history, and grows with modernity. Majestic, discreet, and elegant, the peaceful capital of Rabat is connected to the city of Salé by a bridge. It is the third-largest city in Morocco with a population nearing 2,000,000. It is also a coastal city located in the central-western part of Morocco, around 90 km north of Casablanca. Rabat is the main political and administrative center of the country, and here you can find the royal palace, government [...]

Real Life in Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, also known as the ‘city in the sun’, is a place of contrasts. The name comes from a Maasai phrase, enkare Nairobi, meaning a place of cool waters.  It is located nearly at the midpoint of Kenya; this makes it an ideal location for a capital city. The city covers an area of approximately 684 square kilometers, and has a population estimated to be at four million. Consequently, it is East Africa’s most populous city. Being one of the biggest cities in the continent, it is set to meet the 10 million person ‘mega-city’ definition in a few decades. One side of the city is burdened with deep socio-economic challenges, overburdened infrastructure, unemployment, insufficient waste management, and growing informal settlements. The other side is the literal ‘city in the sun’. It boasts [...]

Real Life in Accra, Ghana

Accra is seen by some as a city with an array of endless possibilities and opportunities provided one is hardworking. No Man's Land Many people born and raised in Accra have parents who migrated from their respective towns and villages to settle in Accra in search of an opportunity to make it in life.  “No man’s land,” a phrase I’ve heard many a time, depicting the fact that Accra is home to people from different walks of life.  It is one of the most diverse cities on the continent in terms of ethnicity. Ghana rarely experiences the tension that plagues other multiethnic countries. The country owes this to the fact that the different ethnicities within coexist peacefully among themselves. Most Ghanaians who live in Accra who do not know their roots tend to [...]

Real Life in Cape Town, South Africa

How pursuing your dreams (and passions) can have a positive impact on society. Living in one of the most collaborative, culturally unique cities in the world, the concept of remaining authentically unique to who you are, is becoming ever more challenging.  Finding your authenticity, living in it (while embracing your dreams), connecting with others in our culturally diverse setting has never been more challenging, yet more rewarding at the same time. Amidst all these cultural changes and demands, raising a family also has its own challenges.  Living in a city where more and more children are left orphans and come from severely broken families, the importance of finding the necessary balance between your own work and family life, has never been so important. Living in the northern suburbs of Cape Town, also means living in an area with a very high divorce rate.  Shocking as it may be, people [...]

Real Life in Gaborone, Botswana

Authentic people representing the greater number of us out there, the little nuts and bolts in the big wheel of what is the real life in Gaborone. Gaborone being the capital city of Botswana, by default, becomes the central place for business in both governmental and private investments. All governmental ministries, major companies, non-governmental organizations, and private businesses are situated in Gaborone or started here. The new Central Business District with its high-rise office blocks is meant to attract businesses to take offices in the centre of the city. Big shopping malls, hospitals, both government and private, accommodations, and transport are all available. This article, however, is not about Botswana nor Gaborone, the capital city. It is about Real Life in Gaborone, Botswana, from the perspective of those who live in the city. I set [...]

Real Life in Yaounde, Cameroon

A city is only as interesting as its inhabitants. The city of Yaounde does not depart from the rule. A Picturesque View As my taxi picks up speed after finishing the roundabout, I contemplate the numerous banks which line up the Town Hall avenue, now famously called ‘Avenue des Banques’ (Avenue of Banks). I count a minimum of ten banks and then my eyes dart to the Independence Circle facing the majestic Town Hall entrance. Benches, flowerpots, lampposts, and statutes all painted white grasp the attention of all passers-by. Young men and women flock the area taking photos, making videos, and even enjoying horseback riding for the first time. Being able to breathe in the fresh air while enjoying the street TV on the adjacent building makes this a good relaxation site for [...]

Real Life in Lagos, Nigeria

The Popular Story, The Real Story, and The Other Story “Every morning in Africa, a gazelle wakes up, it knows it must outrun the fastest lion or it will be killed. Every morning in Africa, a lion wakes up. It knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or it will starve. It doesn't matter whether you're the lion or a gazelle. When the sun comes up, you'd better be running.” I have never spoken with Christopher McDougall before, but I believe this famous quote from his book Born to Run would have been inspired by living in Lagos for just a few months. There seems to be a frenetic pace to every activity on the streets of Lagos - except, of course, during weekend parties popularly called “owambe.” The infamous ‘danfo’ buses, ‘keke Napep,’ and [...]

Real Life in Lusaka, Zambia

Living in one of the fastest growing cities of Southern Africa Lusaka City is the honeycomb of the landlocked Republic of Zambia, and just like a beehive, the clustered suburban dwellers feed off the 140sq.m land. When the sun starts to rise from the East, the city stirs; a lone bus meanders along the coarse gravel road, hooting for the attention of the early risers. In a city that breeds an economic sanctuary for its inhabitants, there are three main types of individuals to be found. First, there is the student. Persons under the age of 30 make up 74% of the 14 million total Zambian population. After graduating their study, they are hoarded into the tight working class. The high unemployment rate leaves many youth without a source of income. Young people who have succeeded in [...]

Real Life in Abuja, Nigeria

Abuja became a city which has helped shape my life so I can work harder and smarter if only I want to live in the city.   When people come to Abuja, they usually don’t want to leave. That is why there are so many people here, a young man once told me. They try to stay back and get “connected.” They are eventually forced to leave when the connection does not seem to come. Little did the man know that he was telling me part of my own story. Welcome to Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, home to more than 3 million Nigerians, including the first family. Unlike Lagos, which was the country’s capital before December 12, 1991, when it was moved to Aso Rock by the then military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, Abuja is a planned city. It is not hard to see [...]