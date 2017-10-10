Feranmi A. – Nigeria

So there’s this compulsory one-year national service in Nigeria after your university degree that allows you to serve and explore another part of your country. During the camping, I took part in the drilling and paramilitary exercises –even though they were scary at first. Obviously, they weren’t as tough as most insane military exercises you would have watched in movies – on the scale of 10 the ones I did should be like 3 or 4. However, through these exercises, I was able to push myself to the limits, even beyond the limits I never thought I had. In all the exercises (I don’t know if those exercises even have a name), I made sure I never took the easy way out. This has been a part of me now in my career as a writer, to push myself beyond limits, to overcome challenges and get a project done in time.