Real Life in Yaounde, Cameroon

A city is only as interesting as its inhabitants. The city of Yaounde does not depart from the rule.
A Picturesque View
As my taxi picks up speed after finishing the roundabout, I contemplate the numerous banks which line up the Town Hall avenue, now famously called ‘Avenue des Banques’ (Avenue of Banks). I count a minimum of ten banks and then my eyes dart to the Independence Circle facing the majestic Town Hall entrance. Benches, flowerpots, lampposts, and statutes all painted white grasp the attention of all passers-by. Young men and women flock the area taking photos, making videos, and even enjoying horseback riding for the first time.
Being able to breathe in the fresh air while enjoying the street TV on the adjacent building makes this a good relaxation site for many. This is just one of the many beauties of Yaoundé.
A City Where Life is Good
The Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, ranks at 194 out of 231 of cities in the world where it is good to live. It comes just before Douala classified at 196 according to the last edition of the annual classification by Mercer. Mercer recently published its 2017 edition of cities with the best quality of life for expatriates (Mercer’s 19th Quality of Living Ranking) who have to travel for work abroad. Forty-six African cities are listed, including Yaoundé and Douala, out of a total of 231 in the world.
Relaxation, Nightlife
Nowhere in the world have I seen people so excited on Friday evening as I have in Yaounde. Traffic is horrendous as people head home to quickly freshen up before going out for a drink or two with friends. Others just leave their job sites and hit the nearest bar. The entrances to all snacks and bars are lined with business men and women roasting fish, pork, chicken, or any other variety of meat. The aroma that caresses your nares just before you step into most bars is simply alluring. A real nightlife exists in Yaoundé, especially during the weekends, with bars and clubs located in every angle of the city.
Food, Restaurants, Groceries
Food in Cameroon, as a whole, is truly organic. You are lucky to get the real taste of exotic fruits like pineapple, watermelon, bananas, and more. Vegetables are green and crispy to the touch. There are many restaurants in all areas. There is something for every taste and budget: gourmet cuisine, Cameroonian cuisine, European, American, Chinese, Korean, and more. All you need do is ask.
Have no worries about stocking up on groceries. The big brands in Yaoundé include Casino, Mahima, Dovv, and LandMark. These big guns import all sorts of groceries. I can bet my last penny you will find what you are looking for in one of these places or a close enough equivalent. There is a multitude of little supermarkets and fruit and vegetable markets in all neighborhoods.
Experiences of Three Locals
I decided to set interviews with three select locals within a single workday. Thankfully, I was able to meet up with all three to discuss their day-to-day in Yaoundé. Their experiences should give you a foretaste of real life in Yaoundé and what to expect if ever you are planning to move.
These are the people who aren’t afraid to step out and hustle, while still being able to enjoy life in the buoyant city of Yaounde. Here are three of their stories.
The Hard Working Yet Super Stylish Bilingual Secretary
Tangu Lilian Lonchi
As I stepped up the balcony, Li, as I fondly call her, reached out for a warm hug. We exchanged pleasantries while walking to the beautifully designed cane chairs at the other end. She takes off her white blazer and hangs it on the arm rest. As she takes her seat across from me, a delicate breeze shuffles her ombre chiffon skirt. I pour us some freshly squeezed orange juice and recline on my chair. Lillian, who is the first of five kids, starts telling me about all the things that make the city enjoyable and annoying to her.
A Terse Version of Lilian’s Story
This gorgeous, single, and independent damsel works just as hard as any average Yaoundeian. Born an Anglophone Cameroonian, she obtained a degree in Educational Sciences from the University of Buea and currently works as an administrative assistant in a Korean construction company based in Bastos – the heart of Yaoundé.
There, I gave you the glossy picture of real life in Yaounde so far, but getting such a job in Yaoundé requires perfect bilingualism. If you can’t speak French in Yaoundé, oh boy, do you have problem! I’m not talking run of the mill Google translate kind of problems. I’m talking, “I can’t even get to the supermarket” kind of problem.
What expatriates do most often is put out job offers for bilingual assistants or workers. In case you need a nanny, cook, driver, or gardener and you do not speak French, you will want to make sure to hire an English-speaking local. Most English-speaking locals understand and can communicate in French as well.
Like most youths around the globe, the job hunt was nerve-wrecking for Lilian. It took her about four years – from Cyber café manager, writing public examinations, unemployment – to land herself a job worthy of a degree-holder who speaks English and French.
Li says she is happy and satisfied with her current job and has no side hustle, but like the majority of us living in Yaounde, this may change in the near future.
Lilian’s Opinion of Yaounde
“Yaoundé is a very vibrant and busy town. However, it has been so dirty in the past couple of months. However, you can get anything anywhere at any time. The countryside is more of a calm and quiet place which is good for resting. The scenery is beautiful with vast farmlands.”
Lilian’s Advice To A Foreigner
“It is a peaceful town. However, for a foreigner to get the most of it, they would need someone honest and bilingual who can guide him/her during their visit.”
The Teacher Who Also Drives a Cab
Munjam Beltus Dayebga
As I step out of the taxi I had taken to get to Mr. Munjam’s, I see him veering into his apartment building. He turns off the engine, picks up his briefcase from the back seat, steps out of the car and leans on it while I swept across the yard to meet him. After a warm greeting and exchange of pleasantries, we agree to sit in the living room for the interview.
His gorgeous wife, Mirabel, comes out to welcome us and join the conversation. Beltus tosses the briefcase on the center table and slumps into the chair. He pours himself a fresh glass of water and gulps it before reclining in his seat as we settle into the conversation.
Beltus’ Story in His Own Words
Tell me a bit about yourself?
I am a 36-year-old Cameroonian of Bali Nyonga origin; a secondary school teacher by profession; and married with 2 kids.
Do you have a side hustle?
Outside the classroom, I am involved in intra-urban transport as a taximan (cab driver). This allows me easy access to my school, and permits my personal movement at any time, while annulling personal transport costs and generating income to pay for car maintenance. The extra dividends supplement my family income, which becomes markedly increased during the holidays.
The most interesting area of Yaounde?
The Biyem Assi – Mendong area, for me, where I find lots of English language speakers, friends, and get a kind of home feeling.
Are transports in Yaounde good?
For the main streets, yes. But, it becomes a little challenging on most secondary roads and streets in the quarters, where one has to deal with either dust or mud for a large part of the year. Only about 50% of taxis are in shape to ply the roads, while motorbike transport is more common and preferred in the quarters.
What about nightlife in Yaounde?
Nightlife is cozy, characterized by gentle breezes. Most people take a stroll to relish this soothing atmosphere up to about 9 p.m., when the streets get deserted and most shops shut down. More of the movements drift to bars and road junctions, characterized by noise and loud sounds of music up to midnight.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of living in Yaounde?
Youngsters pumping with energy have an opportunity to redirect the path of their destiny through hard work, provided they look away from white collar jobs. Those who only care about such are also presented multiplied opportunities to partake because of greater exposure to information.
What do you like & dislike about Yaounde?
The weather is magnificent, and there are people of varied cultures and backgrounds, making interaction with them interesting. It is a town where English and French are freely used compared to other towns.
However, the overbearing noises of sirens from the vehicles of ministers and top government officials with occasional interruption of traffic, makes the already bad congestion problem worse. Government offices and hotels lack good customer service, which gives one a perpetual 2nd class feeling.
Would it be easy for a foreigner to fit in in Yaounde?
Oh yes, diplomacy is good around here. The man on the street is very hospitable to foreign visitors; so, too, is the government, though it is good to have knowledge of the facts earlier stated in order to better adapt in Cameroon.
The Poultry Farmer Who Works Hard and Enjoys Life
Baleng Mouaffo Yves
The motorbike rider slowed down to a stop in front of a huge black gate. My fiancé stepped down and I followed. He then handed the rider a few coins for the trip and gave a slight knock at the gate before pushing it open. We walked into a rather vast compound, which came unexpectedly judging by the exterior.
As we walked down towards the main house, Yves came out to welcome us. The left side of the compound was lined up with living areas for unmarried people. On the other end, there was a huge building lightly covered with thick plastic drapes. Looking at the ceiling, we saw smoke streaming out of the chimney. We walk up to Yves, exchanging warm and happy salutes. He offers us seats and something to drink before we settle down to the interview.
Yves Tells His Story
After a rather fruitful stay out of the country, Yves returns to Cameroon and heads for the capital city. He buys a piece of land, and within six months there, is a massive building on his land. To better exploit his vast piece of land, he decides to start a poultry farm on the other end. The building is inspired by the standards he saw while out of the country. He creates a space with enough ventilation, but warm enough for chicks.
Buying two-day-old chicks, raising them for six months or more and then selling them for profit is what he does. All of this has a well-laid-out process and Yves is happy to take us around the poultry farm to show us everything there is to know and see. He also uses the manure produced by the chickens to help boost the growth of his homegrown vegetables.
Life in Yaoundé According to Yves
“Yaoundé is quite an interesting city. It’s one of only three cities I love to live in. The vibrant and thoroughly busy streets of Yaoundé make any young man or woman work hard.
Moreover, finding a place to relax and have fun in Yaounde is not hard in the least. When I need live music, I know exactly where to go. If I just need a good place to have a bottle of beer and dance or hang out with friends, I also know where to go. There are too many places to even begin to list.”
Yves Advice To A Foreigner
“The only thing I can tell a foreigner is that he/she should put away all preconceived or received notions they have about Africa because Cameroon is Africa in miniature. We have a little of everything.
Find a trustworthy person to show you around and have a blast!”
Things to Know
Before you leave, I will add that there are things in Yaounde that can keep you busy – a few creative sports and recreation groups, expatriate associations, and some humanitarian activities. You can also be hired for local contracts under acceptable conditions, and for interesting missions; the managers have understood that exchanges of good processes are possible.
There are French and English schools worthy of the name, which take children through to high school. In Yaounde, we receive Canal Sat Horizons and perfectly capture BBC, CNN, MSNBC, RFI and more international channels. The housing is generally equipped with generators and inverters in order to guarantee the continuity of current and to protect the devices.
In conclusion, there is no need to panic! In Yaounde, you will quickly learn how to get around. Cameroonians are happy to assist you provided you remain vigilant. And there are, as everywhere, a lot of very nice people.
Expatriates who have been to several African countries can have a touching and exciting experience. It is necessary to find the right balance to make your days super interesting in this city of lights.
After such an eventful day with some locals, it is easy to conclude that Yaounde is, indeed, a cosmopolitan city that is a great place to live in. An expatriate can easily blend in with inhabitants and have a beautiful stay for however long they want.
It’s weekend. Yay! After my extremely busy last workday, I need a Friday night spruce with friends. Ciao friends!