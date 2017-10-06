Real Life in Yaounde, Cameroon

A Picturesque View

As my taxi picks up speed after finishing the roundabout, I contemplate the numerous banks which line up the Town Hall avenue, now famously called ‘Avenue des Banques’ (Avenue of Banks). I count a minimum of ten banks and then my eyes dart to the Independence Circle facing the majestic Town Hall entrance. Benches, flowerpots, lampposts, and statutes all painted white grasp the attention of all passers-by. Young men and women flock the area taking photos, making videos, and even enjoying horseback riding for the first time.

Being able to breathe in the fresh air while enjoying the street TV on the adjacent building makes this a good relaxation site for many. This is just one of the many beauties of Yaoundé.

A City Where Life is Good

The Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, ranks at 194 out of 231 of cities in the world where it is good to live. It comes just before Douala classified at 196 according to the last edition of the annual classification by Mercer. Mercer recently published its 2017 edition of cities with the best quality of life for expatriates (Mercer’s 19th Quality of Living Ranking) who have to travel for work abroad. Forty-six African cities are listed, including Yaoundé and Douala, out of a total of 231 in the world.

Relaxation, Nightlife

Nowhere in the world have I seen people so excited on Friday evening as I have in Yaounde. Traffic is horrendous as people head home to quickly freshen up before going out for a drink or two with friends. Others just leave their job sites and hit the nearest bar. The entrances to all snacks and bars are lined with business men and women roasting fish, pork, chicken, or any other variety of meat. The aroma that caresses your nares just before you step into most bars is simply alluring. A real nightlife exists in Yaoundé, especially during the weekends, with bars and clubs located in every angle of the city.

Food, Restaurants, Groceries

Food in Cameroon, as a whole, is truly organic. You are lucky to get the real taste of exotic fruits like pineapple, watermelon, bananas, and more. Vegetables are green and crispy to the touch. There are many restaurants in all areas. There is something for every taste and budget: gourmet cuisine, Cameroonian cuisine, European, American, Chinese, Korean, and more. All you need do is ask.

Have no worries about stocking up on groceries. The big brands in Yaoundé include Casino, Mahima, Dovv, and LandMark. These big guns import all sorts of groceries. I can bet my last penny you will find what you are looking for in one of these places or a close enough equivalent. There is a multitude of little supermarkets and fruit and vegetable markets in all neighborhoods.