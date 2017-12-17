REAL LIFE: A Day at the Hoedspruit Farmers Market

Meet Sylvia and Collins of JOEN Art & Bags –

People travel to the Hoedspruit Farmers Market from many, many miles around. The market sits in a field owned by the Khaya Ndlovu (Zulu for ‘the place of elephant’) Game Reserve just a few kilometres from Hoedspruit itself. It is 80kms south of Phalaborwa, where Silvia and Collins live and create the products of JOEN Art & Bags.

Once each month, Sylvia and Collins wake up at 3:00 am to begin the long journey to the market. If they arrive after 6:00 am, they will be too late, and all the prime spaces will be gone. They depend on hitchhiking for transport which can be difficult at 4:00 am while carrying boxes and bags full of handmade products. But they say it is worth all the energy and effort to be able to sell their unique items at the market.

Saturday, 2nd December, I arranged to transport them to the market. We arrived at 5:45 am and found it already in full swing. The prime spots are taken, but we are lucky to have a friend, Christopher, who has a stand and had gotten there before us to secure an excellent space for this most important day of the year. Everyone is excited in anticipation of the Christmas demand.

The market is busy, Sylvia and Collins have many friends to speak to, contacts to make, and customers to woo. By 1:00 pm, the close of the day, Sylvia declared the day a big success for JOEN!

JOEN, A True Cottage Industry –

Inspired by her brother, Owen, creator of all the designs, materials and the master of sewing, Sylvia was faced with a difficult decision when tragically Owen died suddenly at age 41. The growing business had just begun to flourish. Sylvia determined that all of Owen’s hard work should not go to waste, and decided that she and some family members must continue the business.

At the time of Owen’s death, he lived and worked in Mozambique. Sylvia lived in Phalaborwa and had to start afresh, working with her son, Collins, and another brother, Ozwald. It has been a hard act to follow, but determination and a desire to continue what her brother started, is proving successful, and the business is beginning to flourish again.

Named after Owen and his wife Joyce, all the products continue to bear the original “JOEN” trademark label. Recycling anything at hand, (nothing wasted), typifies many products made in Africa – JOEN is no different. One sheet of batik takes a minimum of 4 days to produce – and that’s before sewing begins.

JOEN products range from batik wall hangings, throws, bedding, and handbags; iPhone, iPad and computer cases; to wallets and coin purses. All items from JOEN, are guaranteed to be one-of-a-kind, and we think that is pretty special. The vibrant colours and unique designs of JOEN are sure to bring many years of enjoyment.

JOEN helps Helping Rhinos –

Sylvia and Collins want to help save the iconic rhinos in the wild for more people to benefit from and appreciate. JOEN is represented on the Helping Rhinos website where a percentage of sales goes to support Helping Rinos.