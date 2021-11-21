Ratings Agency S&P Global Opted to Stay Mum on SA’s Credit Rating

Top 10 News / November 21, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

South Africa has a long way to go to convince ratings agencies of its growth and reform agenda, after all three agencies downgraded it during 2020. S&P was scheduled to release a ratings review of the country on 19 Nov, though it is not obliged to issue a report if ratings factors are deemed to remain unchanged. While South Africa’s finances remain shaky, finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s commitment last week to rein in debt, reduce loan-servicing costs, narrow the budget deficit and cut spending in the coming year should help bolster investor confidence. The medium-term budget was the clearest sign yet that the former labour unionist and head of economic transformation of the ruling African National Congress won’t give in to calls to scale back austerity measures.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here