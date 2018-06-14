Rapper and Song-writer Gwamba

Gwamba, real name Duncan Zgambo is rapper and song-writer whose lyrics are inspired by real life and being around good people. He was appointed UNFPA Malawi Safeguard Young People (SYP) Ambassador in 2014. As an ambassador for the UNFPA Safeguard Young People (SYP) campaign, he has worked with top regional artists including Botswana’s Zeus, Lesotho’s Stlofa, Swaziland’s KrTC, Zambian Kaliwo, Zimbabwean Brian and The Dogg from Namibia.

Top names he has collaborated with on the local scene are Tay Grin, BFB, Kell Kay, Hyphen, Third Eye, BarryOne, Piksy, Blakjak, Phyzix, Nesnes and Bucci.

Philanthropy

Feed the streets- A campaign that started in 2013 and sees the mobilization of his fellow artists and fans alike to do what they can and feed street children around the festive season.

The 2 million kwacha “Jesus Is My Boss” netball and football tournament that will feed orphans from Centi on the day of the finals.

About The EP

In Advance is a 7 track Extended Play produced by BFB and Dj Sley and features Hyphen, Kell Kay, Emmanuel, Malinga, BFB, Krazie G and Martse.

The EP release plan is 1 song for every Monday beginning 19th February, 2018.

Gwamba is planning to do more charity work and personal ventures this year, which will keep him occupied to release more music, hence releasing music early to the fans and nation he owe music to. This is all the music he will release this year.

Awards Won

2017: Urban Music Party (UMP), Best Gospel Artist

2017: Urban Music Party (UMP), Album of the Year

2017: Urban Music Party (UMP), Best Collaboration [Mr. Yesu w/ Kell Kay] 2017: Nyasa Music Awards, Best Gospel Artist

2016: Year Of Honey Awards [RSA], Best Video [Better] 2015: Urban Music Party (UMP), Artist of the Year

2013: MUMA Awards, Best Hip Hop Artist

EP Tracklist: