Ramaphosa’s New Cabinet Reshuffle

Message from Executive Editor, Teresa Clarke
South Africa’s newly appointed president Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen his first cabinet.
The selection of these new ministers speaks volumes about the type of president Ramaphosa will be. His selections indicate that he is prioritizing the economy as a key element of his presidency. However, at the same time, his retention of several controversial figures demonstrates that this particular portfolio of ministers is an effort to unite various factions within the ANC, even at the expense of rooting out all vestiges of corruption.
In this special edition, we bring you what you need to know to be smart about this significant news event. You can see, hear or read Ramaphosa’s announcement directly “from the horse’s mouth through video, audio podcast or the written transcript. You can see a well designed exhibit that provides a useful visual tool to understand who is in and who is out. You can also quickly capture the perspectives from important news outlets around the world including South Africa’s Mail and Guardian, Sowetan, Independent News, and Daily Maverick. You can also see how the international media has reacted in the New York Times and Bloomberg. Lastly, you can see video reactions from South Africa’s leading opposition political parties, as well as leading political analysts.
We hope this special edition accomplishes its goal – to make sure that you can quickly process all of the angles on this important event in South Africa’s political history.
As always, we welcome your comments.
Sincerely,
Teresa Clarke
Chairman & Executive Editor
From the Horse’s Mouth
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at the Union Building during which he announced the changes in his cabinet in this video.
Eye Witness News
Get a pictorial overview of who’s in and who’s out in this easy to visualize exhibit.
New York Times
So who are these new ministers – really? The New York Times provides a quick editorial summary of the new ministers’ backgrounds – in short, who’s a good guy, who is not.
Mail & Guardian
The new cabinet does not reflect a “clean sweep” – there are several appointments that show deference to political compromise by retaining and reshuffling the roles of several Zuma loyalists.
IOL
The appointment of David Mabuza as Deputy President is seen by some as a strong contradiction to Ramaphosa’s commitment to rid government of corruption.
Sowetan
What is most interesting about the Sowetan’s coverage is the engaged comments which come from “the men and women on the ground.” See what readers of the Sowetan have to say about the new cabinet, including one reader’s reference to “Cyril Ramapostpona.”
Political Analyst Weighs In
Kaya Sithole, political analyst on faculty at Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa, commenting on Ramaphosa’s new cabinet in this video.
Opposition Reacts
See the reactions on the cabinet appointment from the leading opposition parties in these videos:
Daily Maverick
Strong opinions – read what political commentator Stephen Grootes thinks about the new cabinet.