Ramaphosa’s New Cabinet Reshuffle

Message from Executive Editor, Teresa Clarke

South Africa’s newly appointed president Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen his first cabinet.

The selection of these new ministers speaks volumes about the type of president Ramaphosa will be. His selections indicate that he is prioritizing the economy as a key element of his presidency. However, at the same time, his retention of several controversial figures demonstrates that this particular portfolio of ministers is an effort to unite various factions within the ANC, even at the expense of rooting out all vestiges of corruption.

In this special edition, we bring you what you need to know to be smart about this significant news event. You can see, hear or read Ramaphosa’s announcement directly “from the horse’s mouth through video, audio podcast or the written transcript. You can see a well designed exhibit that provides a useful visual tool to understand who is in and who is out. You can also quickly capture the perspectives from important news outlets around the world including South Africa’s Mail and Guardian, Sowetan, Independent News, and Daily Maverick. You can also see how the international media has reacted in the New York Times and Bloomberg. Lastly, you can see video reactions from South Africa’s leading opposition political parties, as well as leading political analysts.

We hope this special edition accomplishes its goal – to make sure that you can quickly process all of the angles on this important event in South Africa’s political history.

As always, we welcome your comments.

Sincerely,

Teresa Clarke

Chairman & Executive Editor