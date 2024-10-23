Ramaphosa Affirms Russia as ‘Valued Ally’ During BRICS Summit

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed Russia as a “valued ally” and friend of Pretoria, praising Moscow’s longstanding support, including during the fight against apartheid. Ramaphosa’s comments came during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ongoing BRICS summit in Kazan. In response, Putin stated that the relationship between the two nations is based on strategic partnership, equality, and mutual respect. Putin also highlighted Russia’s commitment to strengthening ties with African countries such as South Africa. The BRICS summit, which will have leaders from over two dozen countries in attendance, is part of Putin’s broader efforts to build alliances that challenge Western dominance. Notably, South Africa has maintained a neutral stance on Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, abstaining from UN resolutions condemning the invasion. However, Pretoria has called for a de-escalation of the conflict, leading an African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia last year.



SOURCE: THE PUNCH

Share it!