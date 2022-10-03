Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its sponsorship of this year’s API (Africa Property Investment) Hospitality Forum

For the first time in over two years, the hospitality industry feels confident about a return to growth. This confidence has resulted in significant growth over the past few months, which, in turn, has positively impacted other industries, too, including the property investment industry. Radisson Hotel Group is, therefore, proud to announce its sponsorship of this year’s API (Africa Property Investment) Hospitality Forum that will take place in Johannesburg on 22 September. The event will be attended by industry leaders and stakeholders who will provide a fresh perspective and new insights into the South African and African hospitality markets.

“This year has been a time of accelerated growth for the Radisson Hotel Group, and with 100 hotels currently in operation and under development, we are well positioned to speak about the vast opportunities within the African hospitality space. With everything that has been achieved in the last 24 months and everything we still plan to do, our hotel group remains the most diverse hotel company when it comes to our countries presence on the African continent. We are dedicated to expanding across the region, with South Africa as one of our focus markets in our growth plan. Since 2020 and as of today, RHG has opened over 16 hotels and 3,000 rooms and signed over 25 hotels representing more than 4,800 additional rooms. In addition to this, we have delivered a solid conversion strategy – with 70% of our recent signings following this trend, therefore demonstrating our ability for quick turnaround. This signifies a bright future not only for us as a group but for the industry as a whole. We are thrilled to be part of the API Hospitality Forum and to launch this event as their first industry partners. API has always shown relevance over the years in establishing an open platform to discuss the key issues across Africa and putting hospitality industry as a key topic this year will certainly enhance the conversations we need to have between the private and public sectors. Radisson Hotel Group has always put Africa at the center of its growth and the creation of this joint Forum is a testimony to our commitment to the continent,” said Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa & Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group will also have several key delegates in attendance on the day. Senior RHG attendees include Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Director of Sales & District Director, South Africa; Daniel Trappler, Senior Director Development, Sub-Saharan Africa; Simone Kuhn, Manager Development; and a number of general managers from various Johannesburg-based hotels.

There will be multiple panel discussions taking place, led by speakers from across the industry. Expert speakers include hotel investors, owners, tour operators, and more. This is an excellent opportunity for hospitality businesses and business owners to connect and network.

Radisson Hotel Group recently announced that it had surpassed its half-year growth target in Africa with exciting new openings and market entries across business and leisure destinations. This puts the Group on target to reach its ambitious goal of 150 hotels by 2025.

Highlights from the first half of 2022 include entry into several key new African markets along with other significant milestone signings and openings. The Group expanded its presence in Madagascar with a portfolio of three hotels, becoming the largest international operator on the island. Extending the Radisson Hotel Group’s presence into new regions, the first Radisson-branded hotel in East Africa, Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa Bole Airport, was signed in 2022, and the Radisson Individuals brand was introduced to the continent with the opening of two new properties, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals, in Ghana, and Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals, in Marsa Allam, Egypt.

Radisson Hotel Group also recently announced the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Juba, South Sudan’s first internationally branded 5-star hotel, and continued its resort growth strategy with the signing of Radisson Resort Dakar Saly in Senegal. There was also the announcement of Radisson Blu Hotel, Livingstone in Zambia and the upcoming offerings for Radisson Safari Hotel, Hoedspruit. Additionally, the Group reinforced its presence in Tunisia with the recent opening of Radisson Sfax and the rebranding of La Maison Blanche Tunis as a Radisson Individuals property. In South Africa, the Group expanded its portfolio to more than 14 properties with the opening of its latest addition, Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga.