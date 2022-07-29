Race to Kenya’s Elections Littered with Problems

A Kenyan minister has said that the shortage of 100 and 200-shilling notes at the banks is down to politicians using the cash to bribe voters ahead of next month’s elections. “You have seen people who are carrying money in bags, lining up citizens, giving them 200 bob (shillings)… People are not working. They are standing on the roadside just to get 200 shillings from all these money launderers.” Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i is quoted by AFP news agency as saying. The minister also warned that the next parliament could be captured by individuals involved in economic crimes if they are allowed to use dirty money to buy their way to victory. Speaking at a meeting on money laundering and terrorism financing on Wednesday, Dr Matiang’i said individuals involved in money laundering and dealers in fake cash could influence the country’s laws to protect themselves if elected. Elections in Kenya are often driven by personalities and money more than ideologies, and this year’s election is no different. The political campaigns have been characterised by opulence raising questions about the source of funding.
SOURCE: BBC