Rabat Records a Berry Good Bumper Season

Morocco’s strawberry exports have hit a new historical record, generating between $40 and $70 million annually, according to recent data from East Fruit. Although the export volume of fresh strawberries is lower than that of frozen strawberries, fresh raspberries, and blueberries, fresh strawberries remain one of Morocco’s top 10 most exported goods. In 2022, the country’s fresh strawberry exports to the global market were projected to be 22,400 tonnes, an increase of 17% from the previous year. Furthermore, Morocco has been diversifying its supplies, with blueberry exports increasing by 28% since 2017. Since 2017, Spain has been one of the primary recipients of Moroccan strawberries, receiving over three-quarters of the country’s strawberry exports. However, Spain’s market share dropped to more than 20% over the following five years. Meanwhile, Moroccan strawberry supplies to the Middle East increased from 0.5% to 8%. To boost economic growth, the Moroccan Ministry of Agriculture has invested in several initiatives to enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global market. This includes improving infrastructure, developing new irrigation systems, and supporting small and medium-sized farms. Moroccan farmers have also been investing in research and development to increase the yield and quality of their strawberry crops. These efforts have resulted in the production of high-quality strawberries that are in high demand in the international market.

BUSINESS INSIDER