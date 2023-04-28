Questions Around Sudan’s Most Famous Prisoner as Chaos Continues

As Sudan is ripped apart in a battle between rival generals, one question was swirling around the country on Wednesday: Where is the former dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir? Mr. al-Bashir, who was deposed in 2019 after three decades in power, is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. In Sudan, he still faces charges related to the 1989 coup that propelled him to power, and he faces a death sentence or life in prison if convicted. The uncertainty over his whereabouts was another sign of Sudan’s descent into lawlessness and could deal a blow to the receding hopes of bringing democratic rule to the country. Then on Wednesday, the army compounded the confusion when it said that Mr. al-Bashir and four other top former officials, were being held in a military hospital and had been at the facility for health reasons since before the conflict began almost two weeks ago.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES