QNET, a global e-commerce based direct selling company, has officially launched in South Africa, providing local customers and entrepreneurs access to its range of great products through its online retail platforms. The move is expected to contribute to the country’s gig economy sector, offering access to high-quality products and passive income opportunities for aspiring individuals, especially youth groups and women. QNET’s unique business model allows anyone who is dedicated and committed to running their own online retail business from anywhere in the world by leveraging the company’s extensive product offerings, sales tools, and support services.

The Regional General Manager of QNET’s Sub-Saharan Africa region, Mr Biram Fall, expressed his excitement about the launch, “QNET has been in Asia for 25 years and in Africa for over 20 years now. QNET aims to empower local entrepreneurs by providing them with high-quality products, tools, and support to succeed in the ever-changing e-commerce and direct selling ecosystem.”

QNET offers a wide variety of exclusive and internationally certified products, including health and wellness, personal care, home and living, and jewellery, among others. Customers who purchase QNET products and are happy with their experience may choose to refer them to other people and earn commissions on their sales. The company’s user-friendly interface and extensive training resources make it easy for customers and entrepreneurs to start and quickly grow their businesses.

According to the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), the Industry in South Africa generated over $2.2 billion in retail sales in 2020, with over 1.7 million independent representatives actively selling products. The global Direct Selling industry has grown steadily in recent years, with a 4.6% increase in retail sales from 2019 to 2020.

“With QNET’s launch in South Africa, the direct selling industry is expected to grow further, creating even more opportunities for entrepreneurs to distribute unique products, earn income and contribute to the local economy. Direct selling has also been shown to provide flexible time management, self-development through training, and promote entrepreneurship skills, particularly among women and youth, who comprise a significant portion of the industry’s independent representatives,” added Mr Fall.

QNET’s launch in South Africa is expected to create numerous opportunities for development and income generation, particularly for youth and women, in a country where e-commerce is booming. QNET is committed to building a positive social impact beyond its business and has a strong corporate social responsibility focused on education, disaster relief, and environmental sustainability. The company has worked with various international organisations to support these causes, such as QNET’s signature Financial Literacy programme, FinGreen, a peer-to-peer educational training in Nigeria that began in 2022. In addition, QNET has an ongoing collaboration with ANOPA Project in Ghana to leverage sports as an education medium for youth with disabilities across Sub-Saharan Africa. QNET plans now to continue its positive social impact initiatives in South Africa.

For more information on QNET and its online retail platforms, visit www.qnet.net