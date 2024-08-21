Qatari Aircraft Arrives in Port Sudan Carrying Shelter Supplies for Flood Victims in Sudan

A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived on Wednesday at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of Sudan, carrying 34 tons of shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in support of those affected by floods in the country.

Since May 2023, the State of Qatar has been operating an air bridge to Sudan as part of its support for the fraternal Sudanese people, and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the difficult circumstances they are experiencing due to the ongoing fighting.

