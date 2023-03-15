Putting Africa’s Livestock Farmers at Ease

Zimbabwe-based E-Livestock Global, which uses hardware and software to generate vital data on the lives of livestock, plans to move into a host of new markets in the coming months and years off the back of swift uptake. Founded in 2019 Chris Light and Max Makuvise along with founding board member Melissa Enge, and officially launched in 2021, E-Livestock Global has developed a system that uses hardware and software to capture data on livestock which can in turn be analysed. Animals are tagged using RFID tags that are linked to the owner’s details. Scanners and mobile phones are used to compile information concerning all the life occurrences of the animal. The startup utilises a double revenue model based on initial tag sale of US$2 and modest annual subscription fee of US$1 for the core system from the start of year two.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA