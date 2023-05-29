Three-year graduate scheme launched today underlines Puma Energy’s long-term commitment to skills and education in Tanzania

Puma Energy’s new investment in local skills complements the company’s investment in Tanzania’s airports

Today Puma Energy Tanzania launched graduate training partnerships with the Karume Institute of Technology (KIST) and Pamoja Zanzibar. The programmes are aimed at developing skills in science and technology in Zanzibar. As part of the agreement, over the next three years, the energy firm will invest up to USD 150,000 (TSh352 million) towards skills development and will offer industrial practical training programmes to help graduates gain essential skills.

Minister of Education and Vocational Training Zanzibar, Lela Mohammed commended the initiative adding that this is in line with the broad strategy of Zanzibar government in developing the national economy.

“The collaboration between Puma Energy, KIST, and Pamoja Zanzibar proves the importance of public and private collaboration in bringing about sustainable development. The government of Zanzibar appreciates and supports the efforts of the private sector in investing and cooperating with the government in achieving national development goals.”

The KIST graduate programme offered by Puma Energy Tanzania will be open to three KIST graduate trainees. The Pamoja Zanzibar programme will aim to develop vehicle service and maintenance skills for a further two graduates. Both programmes will be based at Puma Energy’s aviation depot in Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Zanzibar.

Puma Energy Tanzania General Manager, Fatma Abdallah said the partnership is part of company’s corporate social responsibility commitment in Zanzibar, which will offer the graduate trainees an opportunity to be absorbed into their work force. “As part of the training schedule, the KIST trainees will learn about our daily depot operations and functions, and maintenance activities at the airport and the Pamoja Zanzibar graduates will learn about vehicle maintenance.”

Initially, five trainees will be selected with guidance from KIST and Pamoja and in future the programme may be expanded to accommodate additional trainees and sites such as the Mtoni Marine Terminal in Zanzibar. The initial programme will run for three years with the option to extend.

“Puma Energy has already invested to ensure its facilities at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport are among the most modern, efficient and reliable in Africa and now we are making this significant investment to boost the skills and opportunities for young people in Zanzibar. In doing so we are highlighting our commitment to Tanzania, contributing to the prosperity of Zanzibar and securing a bright future for the graduates who join the programme,” said Ms. Abdallah.

“Puma Energy’s graduate programme offers an exciting opportunity for our graduates to apply the skills they have acquired at the Karume Institute of Technology in a working environment. The year-long programme has been carefully created to teach the five graduates the skills they will need to thrive in a work environment and it provides a potential route to long term employment with a major company at the heart of Zanzibar’s economy,” confirmed Dr Mahmoud Abdulwahab Alawi, Director, Karume Institute of Science and Technology.

Graduate Trainee, Gulam Abdallah, said, “I am very excited to have been selected for Puma Energy’s graduate programme, it is a wonderful opportunity. I have learnt a great deal at Karume Institute of Technology and now I am looking forward to putting my skills to use and learning more about the aviation business at a high-quality employer.”

The initiative aligns with the Zanzibar Development Vision 2030 of a well-educated and learning society, and it empowers individuals to make a difference in their communities by working together to achieve the goal of energizing communities and building a brighter future for Zanzibar’s next generation.