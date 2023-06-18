Protea Hotels will be Launching Five New Signings in Some of Africa’s Greatest Gems                           

The five projects will adhere to the brand’s high standards, offering modern facilities, friendly service, and amenities such as full-service restaurants, meeting spaces, and well-appointed rooms. Marriott International is expanding its presence in Botswana by collaborating with Letsatsi Partners to open the Protea Hotel Serowe in 2026. Protea Hotels will also be making a debut in Ethiopia by converting Blue Nile Resort into Protea Hotel Bahir Dar. This includes a full renovation of the property, which is expected to be rebranded by 2025. Marriott International has signed an agreement with Parklane Holdings Zanzibar Limited to convert their property into Protea Hotel Zanzibar Stone Town. In Abuja, the Protea Hotel by Marriott Abuja Jahi is projected to open in 2027.

IOL