Prosper Africa & Power Africa: Connecting U.S. And African Cleantech Energy Companies To Market Opportunities

The U.S.-Africa Clean Tech Energy Network (CTEN) connects U.S. and African cleantech energy companies to market opportunities where project-ready technology can increase access to reliable electricity. Guided by the goal to end energy poverty in sub-Saharan Africa, CTEN will introduce U.S. cleantech energy firms to specific deal opportunities in African markets and promote direct investment in African cleantech enterprises. CTEN will activate and facilitate a two-way ecosystem of cleantech energy companies, business associations, buyers, partners, investors, entrepreneurs, innovation labs, universities, and government stakeholders to unlock innovation and bankable deals.

CTEN activities include:

Matchmaking, pitch sessions, workshops, roundtable discussions, webinars, and other events that support business linkages.

Market intelligence and network management.

Technical assistance and transaction advisory services.

Communications, marketing, and promotional support.

The goal of the CTEN is to increase linkages between U.S. and African cleantech energy companies around specific market opportunities and technologies. CTEN aims to facilitate up to $350 million in deals within the first five years.

IMPACT

The electricity sector in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) presents an enormous opportunity for private sector investment and innovation in order to meet the needs of a population currently lacking access to energy. Leading technology from the U.S. can help African countries increase their power sectors’ efficiency, reliability, and capacity while spurring U.S. clean energy exports. The CTEN will result in new business partnerships and increased clean energy trade between the U.S. and Africa to support Power Africa’s megawatt and connection goals.