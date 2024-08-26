Promotion of Indonesian Culture and Cuisine at the International Cultural and Food Event (Kojina Al Madina) in Tripoli, Libya

By / / APO, Media

Amid the gradually improving and conducive situation in Libya, on August 15, 2024, at the Old City area of Tripoli, Libya, the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, supported by the Indonesian Student Association in Libya (KKMI Libya), conducted a cultural and culinary promotion of Indonesia at the International Cultural and Food Event (Kojina Al Madina) by showcasing four types of food, including:

Fried Rice
Chicken Satay
Rendang
Shredded Cucumber Ice

The event was organized by Al-Huma and invited representatives from Italy, Morocco, Palestine, and Indonesia to demonstrate cooking, promote their respective national dishes, and showcase their cultures.

The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli participated in the event to promote Indonesian Cuisine and Culture using ingredients available in Libya. The participation of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli was also an effort to increase the number of Libyan tourists visiting Indonesia and to add respondents to the Indonesia Image Index Survey in Libya. Documentation of Indonesia’s participation in the event is attached.

The main activities conducted at the Kojina Al Madina event were as follows:

Cooking Demonstration, led by the Cultural and Social Affairs Staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, inviting visitors to try cooking fried rice on-site.
Screening of a YouTube video by Chef Rudi Choiruddin on how to make Fried Rice and Chicken Satay, as well as videos from other sources on how to make Rendang and Shredded Cucumber Ice.
After the cooking demonstration and while around 250 visitors enjoyed various Indonesian dishes, the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli played a video showcasing tourist destinations in Indonesia, especially Jakarta and Bali.
Al Ahrar TV Channel interviewed the Chargé d’Affaires regarding Indonesia’s participation in the Kojina Al Madina event.
At the end of the event, the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli received a plaque of appreciation from the organizers, Al-Huma, for its participation in the Kojina Al Madina event.

The participation of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli in this event demonstrates Indonesia’s commitment to promoting its culture and cuisine on an international level, while also strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya.

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.