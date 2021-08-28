Promoting Rwanda as a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions Destination

After staging the Basketball Africa League (BAL) under tricky circumstances, Rwanda is hoping to capitalise on its success by advertising itself as one of Africa’s major destinations for international sports events, according to minister of sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju. Yet with Covid-19 limiting the potential for large crowds – BAL games had only a small number of spectators – sceptics question whether the vast efforts required to organise sports events during a pandemic are worth the cost for host nations. Aside from the intangible boost to the nation’s image, Munyangaju also says that Rwanda is seeing direct economic benefits from its status as a sports host. From part-time jobs to permanent roles for players, coaches, technical and managerial staff and opportunities for local companies, hosting events offer more than the temporary glow of national prestige, says the minister. The country has upgraded its infrastructure and sporting facilities across the capital and has begun bidding to host international tournaments.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS