Prominent Executives From Global Investment Firms, To Participate In Investment Summit

Prominent executives from some of the world’s largest investment firms and multinational

corporations are confirmed to speak at the Ghana Investment Summit 2017, to be held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra from August 20 to 22.

The summit is the first major gathering of investors, entrepreneurs and corporate executives under President Nana Addo

Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s new administration, which has declared a new era of investments in Ghana and vowed to restore the country’s fiscal health, boost confidence in the economy as well as drive growth and job creation across the private sector.

Produced in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and global investment bank partners, the summit is expected to draw between 250 to 300 attendees to Accra for high-level discussions on investment opportunities in key sectors, including financial services, technology, consumer goods and services, energy and agribusiness.

“This summit promises to be a wonderful opportunity to see in one place some of the leading thinkers, industrialists, policymakers and entrepreneurs from Africa and around the world, and to learn how Ghana is positioned as a gateway to the continent,” says Duane Hughes, a member of the Ghana Investment Summit Advisory Board.

Summit speakers currently include:

Nick Godfrey, co-CISO, Goldman Sachs – London

Ali Mufuruki, Founder, Infotech Investment Group – Dar es Salaam

Ian Morris, CEO, Trasacco Estates – Accra

Fredrik Morsing, CEO, Scania West Africa – Accra

Lisa Opoku, COO, Goldman Sachs – New York

Rossie Turman, Partner, Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP – New York

Ebenezer Asante, CEO, MTN Ghana – Accra

Norman Kelly, Investment Director, LeapFrog – Johannesburg

Yaw Asamoah, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan – New York

Dapo Olagunju, Head of Global Markets, Access Bank – Lagos

A large delegation of senior government officials, led by Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s minister of finance, are expected to speak at the Summit.

Hot topics to be discussed at the summit include:



Trends and Opportunities in Ghana’s Emerging Oil & Gas Industry

Creating Wealth for a Growing Middle Class

The State of Public-Private Partnerships in Ghana

A Review of Regulatory & Legal Framework for Corporations

Product Innovation in Ghana’s Competitive Consumer Products Industry

Also, 30 pre-screened, growth-oriented Ghanaian businesses will be invited to present before investment panels consisting of venture capitalists, private equity investors and hedge fund managers.

To register for the summit, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.ghanainvestmentsummit.org or email the organizers at info@ghanainvestmentsummit.org.