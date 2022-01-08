Programmes Aimed at Nigerian Youths who Want to Achieve One or More of the SDGs

Aspiring entrepreneurs and innovation-driven startups based in Nigeria are invited to apply for two new entrepreneurship programmes developed at the University of Oxford. The first is the Young Entrepreneurs Leadership Programme (YELP), a bespoke four-month online programme targeted towards aspiring young Nigerian leaders aged 21-35 years that will provide the necessary skills, resources, and networks to create positive change in their local community and country. The second programme is Innovate Nigeria, a two-week intensive accelerator to support innovation-driven startups in Nigeria to become scalable enterprises that have the potential to create transformative social and economic impact. The global partnership between the Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford, and FMDQ Private Markets Limited was announced in July, with the aim being to support collaboration and knowledge exchange between the UK and Nigerian angel investment communities. The partnership focuses on high-potential sectors such as technology, agriculture, green industries, and healthcare, through co-created programmes, with applications now open for two of these.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA