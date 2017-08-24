Princeton In Africa Annual Gala

Princeton in Africa, celebrating 18 years of sending Fellows to Africa, announces its Annual Gala, to be held on Monday, October 16th at a private club in Manhattan. Princeton in Africa, an independent non-profit organization based in Princeton, NJ, develops future leaders with lifelong connections to the people and nations of Africa by offering highly selective year-long fellowships to recent college graduates. Since it was founded in 1999, Princeton in Africa has sent nearly 550 Fellows to 36 countries in support of nearly 100 inspiring host organizations across the continent.

Each fall, Princeton in Africa (PiAf) gathers in New York City to celebrate its Fellows and the work they are doing in Africa. During our fall gala, outstanding individuals are also presented with the Princeton in Africa Founders’ Medal and the Princeton in Africa Medal. Over the years, there have been honorees from diverse fields – journalism, diplomacy, public service, international NGOs, and corporate America. While the honorees come from a variety of backgrounds, all recipients share a commitment to the advancement of Africa.

This year, Princeton in Africa is honored to present the 2017 Princeton in Africa Medal to the President and CEO of GE Africa,Jay Ireland.Mr. Ireland is being recognized with the Princeton in Africa Founders Medal for accomplishments as an innovative leader and his dedication to high-impact investments and growth opportunities across the African continent.

The Princeton in Africa Founders’Medal will also be presented to Dr. Paula Kahumbu of Wildlife Direct, for her accomplishments as a vocal advocate, champion of African-lead conservation efforts and a visionary in the field of wildlife protection. The award will be presented by acclaimed filmmaker John Heminway.

Princeton in Africa’s Executive Director, Jodianna Ringel commented, “Our annual gala is essential in continuing to offer these opportunities to young leaders and host organizations, but it also serves as an excellent introduction to PiAf’s exceptional network of alumni, host organizations and a variety of other stakeholders and supporters with diverse interests across Africa. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to honor Paula and Jay, who come may come from very different sectors, but are aligned as innovators and trailblazers in their respective fields.”

Princeton in Africa’s fellowship program is open to graduating seniors and young alumni from any college or university accredited in the U.S. This fellowship year, 48 recent college graduates from 31 colleges and universities are working with 31 organizations in 13 African countries. To learn more about Princeton in Africa, please visit www.princetoninafrica.org.