Prince William Aims to Inspire Hope with Earthshot Prize

Britain’s Prince William has expressed hope that the Earthshot Prize, his environmental initiative, will bring optimism to climate advocates amid a challenging outlook. Speaking from Cape Town, South Africa, where the annual Earthshot awards ceremony was scheduled to hold on Wednesday, William highlighted the importance of young people in driving positive change for the planet. He called them “game changers” essential to a sustainable future. Inspired by President Kennedy’s “moonshot” project which led to the 1969 lunar landing, the Earthshot Prize awards five recipients £1 million each for groundbreaking innovations to combat environmental issues. William emphasized that, in a tough political climate, the involvement and innovation of youth in Africa and beyond could help secure a hopeful path forward for the planet.

SOURCE: REUTERS