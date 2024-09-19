Prevention of the recruitment of child soldiers tops the agenda at National Conference in South Sudan

“Children do not start wars and cannot end them. We must do everything in our power to safeguard them. From their ability to learn through to accessing livelihoods, protecting children is not a choice, but an obligation.”

At the opening of the 3rd National Conference on Protection of Children against Recruitment and Use of Children in South Sudan, Vice President, Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior gave a powerful speech outlining the immense harm inflicted on children across the conflict-affected country.

“As we witnessed political instability across this country during past decades, we must remind ourselves that behind every statistic lies a child whose dreams, innocence and future are at stake,” she said. “Children are among the most vulnerable members of our society. They are characterized by trust, hope, the right to live peacefully, yet these fundamental rights are being violated in many parts of the country.”

“Armed groups and militia exploit the vulnerability of children, often forcefully or deceitfully recruiting them into their ranks. This practice, not only, robs child of their childhood but also exposes them to the horrors of war, violence and trauma that can leave long-lasting scars.”

“It takes more than a good government. It takes good people on the streets working every day to make a change. It takes dedicated commitment and hard day to day work. We must reach out to protect vulnerable children. It is a responsibility we all share,” she told the 150 participants at the conference.

The conference was convened by the Government of South Sudan and the United Nations to discuss progress made in the implementation of the Comprehensive Action Plan to end and prevent grave violations against children in the context of armed conflict, signed in 2020.

Since the signing, grave violations have decreased significantly. However, there is concern at a recent spike in incidents of the recruitment and use of children in armed forces and groups, particularly in conflict hotspots.

The UN Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting verified 236 grave violations against 221 children from January to December 2023, compared to 466 violations affecting 335 children in the same period the previous year. However, the recruitment and use of 152 children (136 boys and 16 girls) demonstrated an upward trend. The Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare described the many ways that children are forced into armed groups.

“Some are abducted and beaten into submission. Others join military groups to escape poverty, to defend their communities, or out of feelings of revenge. Their role is not limited to fighting. Many girls and boys are also used in support functions that entail great risk and hardship: from combatants to cooks, spies, messengers and even sex slaves,” explained the Minister, Aya Warille Benjamin.

“No matter their role, children are exposed to acute levels of violence: as witnesses, direct victims, and as forced participants.”

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, urged the adoption of targeted measures to safeguard children.

“In South Sudan, this is represented by the Government’s full commitment to the Action Plan, particularly its implementation within the unified forces. Professionally trained and well-equipped deployed forces can both prevent violations and protect children,” said Nicholas Haysom.

“There must also be accountability for those responsible. The gap in impunity must be closed, sending a message of zero tolerance for such crimes.”

He outlined UNMISS support for these processes, including the deployment of mobile courts and the conduct of General Court Martials for the military as well as mapping high risk areas and training security personnel on child protection.

“It is time to hear children’s voices in shaping the future of this country rather than objecting to their participation in conflict and militant mobilization,” he said. “Together, we will support South Sudan’s transition to a self-reliant and democratic state where children can look forward to a brighter and more secure future.”

Closing the conference, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations and co-chair of the Country Task Force of the Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism, described the conference as just one of many collaborative efforts with the Government to enhance child protection.

“We must remain vigilant to consolidate the hard-earned gains from past child protection efforts. The recent increase in verified cases of recruitment and use of children serves as an early warning that requires our immediate attention. We cannot afford to lose ground,” she said.

“The United Nations will stand with South Sudan and work hand in hand with you to prioritise the wellbeing of children.”

