Prevention Is Better Than Cure For Smallholder Farmers In Central African Republic

By Michael Gandombi

Vaccination of animals is a start to reviving hope for people terrorised by rebels and agricultural diseases

The Central African Republic remains fragile almost 10 years since its civil war in 2013. But, there are still bouts of violence which affect innocent people trying to rebuild their lives.

Smallholder farmers across the country have united into associations that pool their resources.

“The rebels destroy everything and even kill our animals,” said Philippe Demalogo, who runs one of these associations in the Sibut area. “They steal our goods.”

Added care: Tatiana Boko hands over a block of ‘Pierre à lecher’ or mineral lick to an association member to help their animals during the dry season

Additionally, the farmers struggle to treat sick animals and there is a lack of potable water and know-how. They are constantly on the back foot.

ForAfrika realised that if animals and plants were properly cared for, the farmers would have a better shot at transforming their lives.

Therefore, a vaccination campaign was launched in late October in four villages.

In addition, veterinarian Tatiana Bako gives advice before and after any treatment and farmers are really pleased with the result so far.

“Many of our animals were dying as there was no treatment for them. But, thanks to ForAfrika, we have a good veterinarian who does the vaccinations. We are very grateful,” said Ruben Maleyolo Moussa, who represents all the associations in Sibut.

However, pests are still a problem and can work their way through lands of maize, beans and sesame.

“We work very hard just with our hands, but the yields are very low because of this insect,” says Ruben, holding a tiny green worm in his palm. “We are approaching the dry season with a lot of anxiety to cultivate because of these small animals!”

ForAfrika plans to bring agricultural experts on board who will be able to advise on organic pest control and fertiliser. The organisation is also working to provide oxen for ploughing and transport of produce.

“They know what works, they just need more resources,” says Charles Wentzel, ForAfrika’s Disaster Response Director.

You can assist these eager farmers, by donating to our Emergency Fund today.

Michael Gandombi is programme co-ordinator in CAR

Sourced from ForAfrika