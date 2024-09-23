President’s Emergency for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR): Turning Community Engagement into Meaningful Impact

The United States Government has officially signed an award with Tamra for Social Development Organization to implement the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Community-Led Monitoring Project in Ethiopia in 85 health facilities nationally with a total grant of $590,000 (62 million ETB). The project will help reduce HIV infection and transmission, ensure all HIV-positive beneficiaries are retained in care, and improve the health and well-being of children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

The PEPFAR Community Led Monitoring (CLM) aims to empower clients and communities, as well as to assist PEPFAR program and healthcare service providers in identifying and addressing persistent issues, challenges, and barriers related to the delivery, retention, and quality of HIV services at the community and facility levels.

During the award signing ceremony, Ambassador Ervin J. Massigna emphasized that sustainability requires investing in a robust civil society that can advocate for patients.

Over the past two decades, PEPFAR has made a remarkable impact on the HIV response in Ethiopia. PEPFAR supports lifesaving antiretroviral therapy (ART) for over 500,000 men, women, and children, which accounts for 98% of the treatment offered nationally at more than 1000 sites.

The U.S. government remains committed to supporting Ethiopia to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

