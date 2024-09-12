Presidential Election in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria (Statement by Press Secretary KITAMURA Toshihiro)

On September 7 (local time) a presidential election was held in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and Japan congratulates that incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was reelected.

Japan expects that Algeria will continue to play a constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability. Japan will further strengthen its cooperative relationship with Algeria in various fields, based on the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

